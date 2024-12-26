Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
End Of An Era: Salman Khurshid, Bhupesh Baghel And Others Condoles

India's former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh passes away on Thursday evening. He was admitted to AIIMS this evening.

Salman Khurshid condoles his demise. He said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. His contributions to the nation and his dedication to public service will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Bhupesh Bhagel shares, “The country will be grateful to you Sir. History will always be filled with your contributions. A great national worker has left us today on the final journey of his life. Words are not enough to describe his personality, contribution and service to the nation. The demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is a big loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti”

 

Dr Manmohan Singh passes away

