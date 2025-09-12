Everyone’s Eyes Are On India: BJP MLA Calls For Immediate Prepardness, Might Lead To Civil War In India

BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya addressed a public event in Guna and warned that political instability in neighbouring countries poses risks to India.

Shakya listed recent upheavals in Sri Lanka, a coup in Bangladesh, a dire situation in Afghanistan, and rising militant activity in Pakistan. He said Nepal faced ruin and claimed international attention now focuses on India. Shakya urged immediate action to prepare the nation’s youth and proposed mandatory military training for citizens aged eighteen to thirty years. He asked district officials to forward his written proposal to the Union Home and Defence Ministries without delay for urgent review.

#WATCH | Guna, Madhya Pradesh | BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya says, “…There has been a coup in Bangladesh, the situation in Afghanistan is not good, an army of terrorists is being trained in Pakistan, Nepal has also been destroyed by people. Everyone’s eyes are on India. If Indian… pic.twitter.com/af0Oha38Sk — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

Concerns about internal unrest

Shakya warned that if India did not prepare its young people, internal unrest could follow and he raised the possibility of civil conflict. He recalled historical incidents and recent events to argue that numbers of people and institutions sometimes failed to respond to attacks. He cited the burning of Nalanda University and claimed that despite thousands of students and teachers, no one stepped forward to stop the destruction for months. He demanded readiness, strength and civic responsibility. He said training the youth would ensure that communities could protect each other and maintain order during crises or breakdown of civil authority.

Call for internal preparedness

Shakya told the crowd that while India’s borders remained secure, protecting the nation from within required strengthening internal forces and civic readiness. He warned against complacency and said citizens should not rely solely on external defence to safeguard cultural heritage and social order.

Shakya challenged local leaders and officials to recognise the risks and act to strengthen youth preparedness across the state and the nation. He said that authorities must not assume peace will continue without effort and that ignoring warning signs would invite grave danger.