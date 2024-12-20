Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

“EVM Verification Plea To Be Heard By Another SC Bench”: CJI Khanna

The Supreme Court of India has scheduled a hearing in January 2025 for a petition seeking a policy for the verification of electronic voting machines.

“EVM Verification Plea To Be Heard By Another SC Bench”: CJI Khanna

The Supreme Court on Friday has scheduled a hearing in January 2025 for a petition seeking a policy for the verification of electronic voting machines.

The petition was filed by former Haryana minister and 5-time MLA Karan Singh Dalal, along with one Lakhan Kumar Singla.

The bench hearing the case will be led by Justice Dipankar Datta, with the hearing set to take place in the week beginning January 20, 2025.

Earlier, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar had decided that the new plea, which follows previous requests for similar reliefs, would be heard by a bench headed by Justice Datta. The petitioners are seeking to implement a protocol for the examination of EVMs in compliance with the Supreme Court’s earlier April 2024 ruling.

In April, the Supreme Court had rejected the demand for returning to paper ballots, terming the suspicion around EVM manipulation “unfounded.” The court affirmed that the electronic voting devices were secure and eliminated issues like booth capturing and bogus voting.

However, it allowed unsuccessful candidates securing second and third places to request verification of microcontroller chips embedded in 5% of EVMs per assembly constituency, provided they submitted a written request and paid a fee.

Dalal and Singla, having secured second-highest votes in their constituencies, are now seeking to ensure the implementation of this provision. They have asked the Election Commission (EC) to establish a protocol for examining the “burnt memory” or microcontroller of EVM components, which include the control unit, ballot unit, Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), and the symbol loading unit. They argue that the current standard operating procedure issued by the EC only involves basic diagnostic tests and mock polls, without addressing the critical issue of verifying the burnt memory for possible tampering.

While their petition does not challenge the election results, the petitioners have emphasized the need for a robust EVM verification process to prevent future doubts over the integrity of the machines.

The petitioners have urged the Supreme Court to direct the Election Commission to complete the verification exercise within 8 weeks. The election results themselves remain under challenge in separate petitions filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Courts.

In the most recent Haryana elections, the BJP emerged victorious with 48 out of 90 assembly seats.

Read More: With 19 Sittings In 26 Days, Parliament Ends With Just 43 Hours, 27 Min Of Effective Discussion

Filed under

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna Electronic Voting Machine supreme court of india VVPAT

Advertisement

Also Read

Mufasa: The Lion King Opens In Theaters—When Will It Be On Disney+?

Mufasa: The Lion King Opens In Theaters—When Will It Be On Disney+?

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism Ministry Reveals Truth

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism...

Jharkhand HC Instructs DGP To Make SOP For Seizure Of Drugs

Jharkhand HC Instructs DGP To Make SOP For Seizure Of Drugs

Apple Slams Meta Over EU’s Push For iOS Interoperability

Apple Slams Meta Over EU’s Push For iOS Interoperability

From Amphibious Mice To Dwarf Squirrels: 27 Fascinating New Species Found In Peru’s Amazon

From Amphibious Mice To Dwarf Squirrels: 27 Fascinating New Species Found In Peru’s Amazon

Entertainment

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism Ministry Reveals Truth

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism

Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals The Show In Vetrimaaran’s Intense Sequel, But Does It Overdo The Revolution?

Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals The Show In Vetrimaaran’s Intense Sequel, But

Angelina Jolie Used To Secretly Cry In Showers Hiding Pain And Sadness From Kids

Angelina Jolie Used To Secretly Cry In Showers Hiding Pain And Sadness From Kids

Where Is Yuvika Chaudhary? Prince Narula Shares Pic With Newborn Sans Wife Amid Marriage Trouble Rumours

Where Is Yuvika Chaudhary? Prince Narula Shares Pic With Newborn Sans Wife Amid Marriage Trouble

Nepali Social Media Icon Bibek Pangeni Dies At 32 After Battling Brain Cancer

Nepali Social Media Icon Bibek Pangeni Dies At 32 After Battling Brain Cancer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox