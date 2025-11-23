LIVE TV
Home > India > Fact Check: PIB Exposes Fake Letter On Tejas Jets Circulated By Pakistani Propaganda Accounts, Confirms It’s Forged

PIB has debunked a fake letter shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts claiming the IAF is abandoning Tejas jets. The fact-check unit confirmed the letter is forged and urged citizens to rely on official sources amid rising misinformation after the recent Tejas crash.

PIB Busts Fake Letter Claiming IAF Is Dropping Tejas Jets, Calls It Propaganda After Dubai Crash. (Photo: X/@PIBFactCheck)
PIB Busts Fake Letter Claiming IAF Is Dropping Tejas Jets, Calls It Propaganda After Dubai Crash. (Photo: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 23, 2025 18:11:32 IST

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a forged letter being circulated on social media that falsely claims the Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to abandon the Tejas fighter jet programme. The fake letter, allegedly signed by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, has been widely shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts in an attempt to mislead users and fuel misinformation after the recent Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show.

PIB’s fact-checking unit examined the viral posts and confirmed that the letter is completely fake. It clarified that the IAF has issued no such statement and urged citizens to refrain from sharing unverified content, especially when it originates from suspicious or propaganda-driven social media handles.



The misinformation surfaced just two days after Wing Commander Namansh Syal lost his life when a Tejas aircraft crashed during an aerial display in Dubai. The IAF described the late pilot as a dedicated officer who served with “courage, devotion, and honour.”

Alongside the fake letter, several misleading posts also claimed that the LCA Tejas Mk1 suffered an “oil leakage.” However, PIB noted that the viral videos only showed routine, intentional draining of condensed water from the jet’s Environmental Control System (ECS) and On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS) a standard procedure for aircraft operating in humid conditions like Dubai. These claims were categorically termed “fake” and “baseless propaganda.”



Tejas crash-A second incident

This marks the second Tejas crash in less than two years. In March last year, another Tejas jet crashed in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer during a training sortie, though the pilot had ejected safely. Despite isolated incidents, the Tejas remains a key component of India’s indigenous defence capability. Developed since 1984 and inducted into the IAF in 2016, the aircraft is operational with two squadrons 45 and 18 Squadron and is set to become a mainstay fighter for the Air Force.

PIB reiterated the importance of verifying information through official channels and warned users against falling for disinformation campaigns, especially those designed to exploit tragic events and undermine India’s defence achievements.

ALSO READ: Who Is Yasin Malik? Key Witness Identifies Separatist Leader As Main Shooter In 1990 J&K Air Force Attack

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 6:11 PM IST
Tags: Fact check newsPakistani propaganda accountspib fact checkTejas

QUICK LINKS