Faridabad: Gangster On Bail Injured In Shootout

A 30-year-old gangster, Vipin Kumar, who was out on bail and living under a false identity, was injured during a police shootout in Faridabad late Wednesday night. Kumar, who had been evading authorities, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the police. He is wanted in at least 12 cases of robbery and theft across the region. The incident took place when a police team, acting on a tip-off, intercepted his vehicle near Chandila Chowk in Greater Faridabad.

Police Corner and Pursue Gangster Following Attempted Escape

The police crime branch team attempted to stop Kumar’s vehicle, but he tried to flee the scene. The ensuing chase, lasting around 500 meters, ended when Kumar’s vehicle was cornered due to a dead-end. At this point, he fired on a police vehicle, prompting the officers to retaliate in self-defense. Assistant Police Commissioner (Crime) Aman Yadav confirmed that a bullet struck Kumar in his leg during the exchange of fire. Kumar was subsequently overpowered by the police and transported to a nearby civil hospital for medical treatment.

Kumar’s Criminal Background and Recent Crime Involvement

Kumar, originally from Bihar, had been residing in Sector 77 of Faridabad under a false identity to evade detection. He is known to be part of an interstate gang that has been involved in several criminal activities across Faridabad, Noida, and Gurugram. Authorities revealed that Kumar had recently been involved in electronic shop thefts in the NIT area of Faridabad, which occurred on the night of December 3.

Kumar’s arrest has led police to increase their efforts to track down other members of his gang, who are believed to be involved in similar crimes in the region. The police are now working to dismantle the network and apprehend the remaining gang members.

Police Continue to Investigate Gang’s Activities

The Faridabad police have expressed confidence that Kumar’s arrest will help them gain further insights into the gang’s operations. Investigations are ongoing, with officers focusing on other criminal activities linked to Kumar’s syndicate. The police are also intensifying efforts to track down and apprehend other gang members involved in various thefts and robberies across neighboring regions.

The shootout and Kumar’s subsequent capture serve as a reminder of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to tackle organized crime and maintain public safety in the region.