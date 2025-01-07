Home
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Farmers Announce Nationwide Tractor March On January 26

Farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border announced a nationwide tractor march on January 26, demanding MSP guarantees. The protest coincides with a hunger strike by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting since November 26. (Read more below)

Farmers Announce Nationwide Tractor March On January 26

Farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border have declared a nationwide tractor march on January 26, intensifying their demand for a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) for crops.

This announcement follows an indefinite hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting since November 26 at the Khanauri border point. Despite intervention from the Punjab government, Dallewal has declined medical assistance.

The protests, organized under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have seen farmers camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13, 2024. Security forces had blocked their planned march to Delhi, forcing them to halt at these border areas.

Recalling a similar tractor march in 2021, the farmers emphasized the historical significance of January 26 for their movement. That year, protesters stormed the Red Fort, clashing with police and unfurling a flag alongside the national tricolor, making international headlines.

The 2021 protests were fueled by opposition to three farm laws introduced in September 2020, which farmers believed would empower corporations and threaten their financial stability. Although those laws were repealed, the demand for an MSP guarantee remains central to the farmers’ concerns.

The tractor march is expected to draw significant participation nationwide, as farmers continue to press for their rights.

Filed under

Farmers Farmers tractor march MSP guarantee protests

