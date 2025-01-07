CAT 2024: Delhi HC Disposes Plea Over Error In Exam Results

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea seeking to set aside the CAT 2024 results, ruling in favor of the Indian Institutes of Management and other business schools.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking to set aside the CAT 2024 results, ruling in favor of the Indian Institutes of Management and other business schools.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, while delivering the verdict, stated, “There is no reason to set aside the result of CAT 2024. The petition is dismissed.”

The petition, filed by Aditya Kumar Mallick, challenged the CAT 2024 results released on December 19, 2024. Mallick, who appeared for the exam conducted on November 24, 2024, argued that the provisional answer key released on December 3 contained an error in the English comprehension section. Despite raising an objection, he claimed that no corrections were made when the final answer key was published.

Mallick contended that his objection was backed by expert analysis from leading faculty at various CAT coaching institutes. He further alleged that IIM Calcutta, responsible for conducting CAT 2024, acted in haste by declaring the results on December 19, 2024, instead of the anticipated second week of January 2025. He argued that this rushed announcement deprived him of adequate time to seek legal remedies and requested the court to form an expert panel to reassess the answers.

However, the court found no merit in Mallick’s arguments, concluding that the petitioner had not provided sufficient grounds to interfere with the result declaration process.

Consequently, the plea was rejected, upholding the validity of the CAT 2024 results.

Read More: Why Has The Delhi Assembly Election Been Scheduled For Wednesday? CEC Rajiv Kumar Provides Clarification