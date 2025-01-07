Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

CAT 2024: Delhi HC Disposes Plea Over Error In Exam Results

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea seeking to set aside the CAT 2024 results, ruling in favor of the Indian Institutes of Management and other business schools.

CAT 2024: Delhi HC Disposes Plea Over Error In Exam Results

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking to set aside the CAT 2024 results, ruling in favor of the Indian Institutes of Management and other business schools.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, while delivering the verdict, stated, “There is no reason to set aside the result of CAT 2024. The petition is dismissed.”

The petition, filed by Aditya Kumar Mallick, challenged the CAT 2024 results released on December 19, 2024. Mallick, who appeared for the exam conducted on November 24, 2024, argued that the provisional answer key released on December 3 contained an error in the English comprehension section. Despite raising an objection, he claimed that no corrections were made when the final answer key was published.

Mallick contended that his objection was backed by expert analysis from leading faculty at various CAT coaching institutes. He further alleged that IIM Calcutta, responsible for conducting CAT 2024, acted in haste by declaring the results on December 19, 2024, instead of the anticipated second week of January 2025. He argued that this rushed announcement deprived him of adequate time to seek legal remedies and requested the court to form an expert panel to reassess the answers.

However, the court found no merit in Mallick’s arguments, concluding that the petitioner had not provided sufficient grounds to interfere with the result declaration process.

Consequently, the plea was rejected, upholding the validity of the CAT 2024 results.

Read More: Why Has The Delhi Assembly Election Been Scheduled For Wednesday? CEC Rajiv Kumar Provides Clarification

Filed under

CAT 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Justin Trudeau Reveals His ‘One Regret’ As He Steps Down As Canada’s Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau Reveals His ‘One Regret’ As He Steps Down As Canada’s Prime Minister

Maha Kumbh 2025: Where Devotion Meets Luxury With Rs 1 Lakh-A-Night Tents

Maha Kumbh 2025: Where Devotion Meets Luxury With Rs 1 Lakh-A-Night Tents

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Mo Salah And Jamie Carragher Trade Light-Hearted Barbs Amid Contract Uncertainty

Mo Salah And Jamie Carragher Trade Light-Hearted Barbs Amid Contract Uncertainty

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Entertainment

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In Her Documentary?

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox