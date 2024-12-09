Farmers Protest : Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Clear Punjab Highway Blockades

The Supreme Court of India on Monday dismissed a petition seeking orders for the removal of blockades on highways in Punjab where farmers have been staging protests.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday dismissed a petition seeking orders for the removal of blockades on highways in Punjab where farmers have been staging protests. The bench, led by Justice Surya Kant, heard the case regarding the ongoing disruptions caused by the farmers’ protests, particularly at key locations like the Shambhu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana.

Plea Alleges National Security Threat and Public Hardship

The petition, filed by a social activist from Punjab, requested the Centre and relevant authorities to clear the blockages caused by the protests and ensure the free movement of traffic on national and state highways. The activist argued that the blockades, which have been ongoing since February 13, 2024, and were recently extended on October 24, 2024, were creating severe difficulties for the public, especially for those requiring emergency medical services.

The plea highlighted that the blockages were causing significant delays, preventing ambulances from reaching hospitals in time and affecting residents in Punjab and surrounding states. The petitioner emphasized that free movement on highways is a fundamental right of citizens, which is being violated by these continuous blockades. The petition also noted that these restrictions on transportation were hampering daily life, making it difficult for people to travel for work, education, and essential services.

Protests Resume Despite Previous Disruptions

Farmers, protesting under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had initially planned to enter Delhi on December 6 but were stopped by police who fired tear gas. The ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest was temporarily suspended but resumed on December 8, only to be halted once again by police action. The petition stressed that the persistent disruptions were causing inconvenience to locals and creating an atmosphere of unrest.

Security Concerns Raised Over Ongoing Blockades

The petition further raised concerns regarding the impact of these protests on national security. It claimed that the blockages were posing a threat to military logistics, as the movement of the Indian Army towards the northern borders of the country passes through Punjab. The plea argued that the blockades disrupted essential military operations, potentially compromising the security of the region.

Additionally, the petitioner accused external, anti-national forces of using farmers’ unions to destabilize Punjab, which has a historical significance due to its strategic location and its past experiences with border tensions and conflicts. The petition suggested that these forces might be exploiting the situation to target Punjab and its people, undermining the state’s stability and national security.

In conclusion, the plea called for urgent intervention by the government to ensure the safety and security of the region and protect the fundamental rights of the citizens. Despite these concerns, the Supreme Court rejected the plea, leaving the ongoing protests and their impact unresolved for the time being.

