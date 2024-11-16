Father Slams Son’s Head Against Wall In Bengaluru, Attempts To Cover Up Brutal Murder

A father in Bengaluru killed his 14-year-old son in a violent rage over mobile addiction and studies, then tried to cover up the crime by cleaning bloodstains and preparing for the funeral.

A shocking and gruesome incident surfaced from Bengaluru, where a father brutally killed his 14-year-old son following an argument over his mobile addiction and dismal academic performance. The terrific crime was committed in Kumaraswamy Layout, and the whole city is still reeling under shock.

The father, who has been identified as Ravi Kumar, has allegedly taken the life of his son in rage. It is these last ghastly words-the last heard from his mouth as he slammed his son’s head on a wall, killing him-that “it doesn’t matter whether you live or die”-which made the youth see an end, so helpless against the father’s reckless outburst.

It was all because this boy used to be glued to his mobile phone, showing zero interest in his studies. Kumar’s exasperation at such a terrible condition of his son was probably the spur behind the shocking brutality: unthinkable violence in their otherwise peaceful home.

It was then that the local authorities received a report concerning the suspicious death of a schoolboy in the region. When the police reached the family home, a ghastly scenario was met-the teenager’s body had already been prepared for last rites. The family was performing funeral preparations, but their actions were worrying. The police fast-tracked their takeover of the body and sent it for post-mortem analysis.

Autopsy Results: Touch With Cruelty

The post-mortem report highlighted the intensity of violence the boy had to bear. It gave them the perception that he had sustained bad injuries on his head from inside and multiple causes in the outer shell, with signs in it proving the assault had been brutal. Such injuries were open for showing exactly how cruel he was dealt with before his death. The boy was a Class 9 student and had been constantly in a tiff with his father, among whom academic performance was a major problem along with the use of his mobile phone.

Final Blow Of Violence

The fateful event occurred following a seemingly minor scuffle. A tiff over repairing the boy’s mobile phone took up the debate, and Ravi Kumar’s temper ran amok. In anger, Kumar started hammering on his son with a cricket bat. But that wasn’t the last blow of violence. The father continued to bang the wall violently against his son’s head. He had rolled on the ground, writhing in pain from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m., but in this entire period, the child’s condition did not attract the attention to administering medical care. When he was taken to the hospital, the boy was already dead, having given up breathing and died.

Authorities revealed that the tension between the boy and his parents had been building up for a long time. An argument over his poor school performance, excessive mobile phone use, and allegedly bad company were the main issues that led to this tragic happening. The investigation also proved how these continuous issues affected the father-son relationship.

Father Tries To Cover His Crime

In an attempt to hide his crime, Ravi Kumar cleaned up the blood stains, made arrangements for his son’s last rites, and even hid the cricket bat that was used to assault because he wanted to destroy evidence and make it appear a case of natural death. He did all this with the intention of cheating the authorities, which further intensified the seriousness of the crime.

The police have arrested Ravi Kumar subsequently, while the murder mystery is still under probe. The young boy leaves behind his distraught parents and two small brothers; they now have to grapple with the traumatic loss.

