Thursday, January 23, 2025
Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Takes On Academic Positions At Oxford And Stanford

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak takes on roles at Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government and Stanford’s Hoover Institution to contribute to global policy research.

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Takes On Academic Positions At Oxford And Stanford

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken on prestigious academic positions at the University of Oxford and Stanford University, adding to his distinguished career both in politics and academia. These roles mark a new chapter for Sunak after stepping down from his position as Prime Minister in the UK following a “sobering verdict” from voters.

At Oxford, Sunak has been appointed a member of the World Leaders Circle and a Distinguished Fellow at the university’s Blavatnik School of Government. His new position is a significant part of the institution’s global network, which brings together former heads of state to share ideas and promote international collaboration on governance. The World Leaders Circle aims to equip public leaders with the necessary skills to address complex global challenges, something Sunak, with his experience in global economics and leadership, is well-positioned to contribute to.

Sunak’s alma mater has always been an integral part of his personal and professional life, as he studied Politics, Philosophy, and Economics (PPE) at Oxford. Speaking about his new role, he expressed deep affection for both Oxford and Stanford, where he completed his MBA as a Fulbright Scholar. “I look forward to contributing to their world-leading research in the months and years ahead,” he said, reflecting on the ways both institutions have shaped his life and career.

At Stanford, Sunak has taken up the William C. Edwards Distinguished Visiting Fellow role at the Hoover Institution, a renowned public policy think tank. The fellowship will see him focus on vital global issues, including transatlantic relations, economic policy, technological advancement, and security challenges. Condoleezza Rice, former US Secretary of State and Director of the Hoover Institution, praised Sunak’s extensive policy expertise and global experience, noting that his work would have a significant impact on international security and economic prosperity.

The appointment of Sunak at these two prestigious universities also signals a deepening of the bond between the UK and the US, especially as Sunak brings a wealth of knowledge on geopolitics, economic policy, and public leadership. Jonathan Levin, President of Stanford University, emphasized Sunak’s potential to enrich the institution with his deep knowledge of global affairs, adding that his contribution would play an essential role in shaping future policy.

Before his political career, Sunak built a successful professional trajectory in international business and finance. He co-founded an investment firm that worked with companies across the world and played an important role in helping small businesses in the UK grow. His diverse professional background and expertise make him a valuable addition to both Oxford and Stanford’s academic community.

This new academic phase for Sunak follows a tradition of former UK prime ministers taking on similar roles after leaving office. Tony Blair, for example, taught at Yale University, and Gordon Brown became a “distinguished leader in residence” at New York University. For Sunak, his contributions to both academic institutions reflect his continued commitment to leadership, policy development, and international cooperation.

OXFORD rishi sunak Stanford

