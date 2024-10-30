Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
French Ambassador Thierry Mathou's Mobile Phone Stolen In Chandni Chowk Market

French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, had his mobile phone stolen during a visit to Delhi's popular Chandni Chowk market with his wife on October 20.

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou’s Mobile Phone Stolen In Chandni Chowk Market

French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, had his mobile phone stolen during a visit to Delhi’s popular Chandni Chowk market with his wife on October 20.

According to reports, a senior police official shared that the embassy informed them of the theft on October 21. Upon receiving the complaint, the police took immediate action, reviewing CCTV footage from the market area and forming a team to identify the suspect.

Police later confirmed that four individuals, aged between 20 and 25, were arrested, and the ambassador’s phone was successfully recovered. The accused, who reside in the trans-Yamuna region, are currently under further investigation, the officer added.

Who is Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India?

Dr. Thierry Mathou assumed his role as the French Ambassador to India on September 17, 2023. He is recognized as both a career diplomat and an academic with expertise in Asian studies.

His diplomatic journey began in 1989 at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C. In 1993, he was appointed to the French Embassy in Beijing. By 1996, he had transitioned to the Department of European Affairs at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, where his primary focus was on multilateral trade and EU-Asia relations. With a specialization in Asian affairs, he was assigned to China three times, including postings in Beijing and Shanghai, where he spent a total of thirteen years. Notably, he held the position of Consul General in Shanghai from 2006 to 2010 during the World Expo in 2010. Additionally, from 2004 to 2006, he served as the Deputy Director of the Department for International Economic and Financial Affairs at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Between 2010 and 2015, Dr. Mathou served as the Ambassador of France to Myanmar. Following that, from 2015 to 2017, he was the Ambassador to the Philippines and held the title of Non-Resident Ambassador to Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands, operating from Manila.

From 2017 to 2020, Dr. Mathou held the position of Director General for Asia and Oceania at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in Paris. During this period, he developed the framework for France’s Indo-Pacific strategy and led its implementation, as well as initiated France’s candidacy for partnership with ASEAN as a development ally.

Remote Radio Units theives detained

Delhi Police recently dismantled an extensive network involved in stealing Remote Radio Units (RRUs) from mobile towers and exporting them overseas. Over 5,000 RRUs, valued at more than Rs 100 crore, were reportedly sold to countries such as Hong Kong, according to Delhi Police.

The police revealed that 52 individuals have been detained in connection with this operation, and approximately 700 RRUs have been recovered. They noted that this investigation has resolved nearly 250 RRU theft cases.

With inputs from agencies

