Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Centre Launches CRS App: How Does It Simplify Birth and Death Registration?

Amit Shah launched a new CRS mobile application designed to facilitate the registration of births and deaths across India

Centre Launches CRS App: How Does It Simplify Birth and Death Registration?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a new mobile application on Tuesday designed to facilitate the registration of births and deaths across India. The app, known as the Civil Registration System (CRS), was developed by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India. It aims to simplify and expedite the registration process for citizens, making it more accessible and efficient.

Advancing the Digital India Initiative

In a post on social media platform X, Amit Shah emphasized the app’s alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Digital India,” which seeks to integrate technology into governance. He stated, “Under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s Digital India vision to integrate technology with governance, launched the Civil Registration System mobile application.”

The home minister highlighted that the CRS app would enable citizens to register births and deaths from anywhere and at any time, using their state’s official language. This innovative approach is expected to “significantly reduce the time required for registration,” making the process more user-friendly.

Features of the CRS Mobile Application

In his announcement, Amit Shah also shared a brief video showcasing the app’s user interface. The video, released by the Registrar General of India, outlines several key features of the CRS app, including:

  • Digital Certificate Delivery: Users can receive birth and death certificates digitally.
  • Online Digitisation: The app allows for the online digitisation of legacy records, ensuring easy access to important documents.
  • Cost-Efficient: Shah assured that states would not face additional financial burdens for the operation and maintenance of the app.

How the CRS App Works

The process for registrars to utilize the CRS app is straightforward. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

  1. Download the App: Registrars must first download the Civil Registration System (CRS) mobile application from the Google Play Store.
  2. Login Process: After downloading, users need to log in using their user ID and password.
  3. Verification: The app will prompt registrars to complete a captcha. An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent via SMS to the registered mobile number for verification. The login is completed by entering this OTP.
  4. Home Screen: Upon logging in, the home screen displays options for registering births and deaths.
  5. Accessing the Menu: A menu, accessible through a hamburger icon in the top-left corner, offers options including Birth, Death, Still Birth, Adoption, Profile, and Add/View Payment Details.
  6. Registering Births: To register a birth, registrars select “Birth” and tap “Register Birth.” They must then enter details such as the child’s date of birth, address, and family information.
  7. Registering Deaths: The process for registering a death is similar, accessible under the “Death” > “Register Death” option.
  8. Certificate Generation: After completing the payment process, the required certificate is generated.
  9. Downloading Certificates: Both birth and death certificates can be downloaded directly from the CRS app for easy access and storage.

amit shah centre Civil Registration System (CRS) CRS App mobile application Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox