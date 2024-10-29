Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Launches ‘Run For Unity’ Event In Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Launches ‘Run For Unity’ Event In Delhi

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah officially launched the ‘Run for Unity’ event in New Delhi. This initiative is part of the National Unity Day celebrations, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which takes place on October 31 each year. The event aims to inspire a sense of unity and solidarity among citizens, echoing Patel’s vision of a unified India.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event witnessed the presence of several high-profile dignitaries, including Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena. Their participation underscored the importance of the occasion and the collective commitment to uphold the values of unity and integrity that Sardar Patel championed.

A Pledge for Unity

In his address, Amit Shah emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the ‘Run for Unity’ in 2015 to honor the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He stated that this initiative serves as a platform for the nation to pledge allegiance to the ideals of unity and integrity. “Since then, the entire country has taken a pledge for unity through this event, rededicating itself to the service of Mother India,” Shah noted, as highlighted in a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He articulated that the ‘Run for Unity’ has evolved into a significant event that symbolizes both national unity and the aspiration for a developed India. “Prime Minister Modi has set forth a vision for the nation to achieve comprehensive development by 2047, positioning India at the forefront in every sector globally,” he remarked.

 Historical Reflection

Shah took a moment to reflect on India’s post-independence journey, remarking that the unification of over 550 princely states into a single nation was made possible by Sardar Patel’s strong will and decisive actions. “It is Sardar Patel’s legacy that allows India to stand united and resilient on the global stage today,” he asserted. The Home Minister noted that India’s current standing as a flourishing and developing nation owes much to Patel’s foundational work in creating a unified country.

Honoring the Iron Man of India

Addressing the historical oversight of Patel’s contributions, Shah expressed disappointment that the leader had been forgotten for years and was even denied the prestigious Bharat Ratna honor. He praised Prime Minister Modi for keeping Patel’s memory alive by constructing the world’s tallest statue in Kevadia, Gujarat. “The vision, ideas, and messages of Sardar Patel have been concretely shaped by the Prime Minister,” Shah said, highlighting the significance of recognizing and honoring Patel’s contributions to the nation.

 Call to Action

In closing, Shah urged citizens to take a pledge to strengthen India’s unity through the ‘Run for Unity’ and to collectively work towards realizing the dream of a fully developed India by 2047. He expressed confidence that Sardar Patel’s ideals would serve as a guiding light for the younger generation in the country. “Let us all commit ourselves to the principles of unity, integrity, and dedication to the service of our great nation,” he concluded, calling upon every Indian to embrace Patel’s vision for a united and prosperous future.

Through initiatives like the ‘Run for Unity,’ the government aims not only to celebrate Sardar Patel’s legacy but also to instill a sense of purpose and commitment among citizens toward national unity and development.

