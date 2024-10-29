Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Amit Shah: Sardar Patel Was ‘Deprived of the Bharat Ratna for a Long Time’

The ‘Run for Unity’ was initiated in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim to honor Patel’s dedication to unity and integrity.

Amit Shah: Sardar Patel Was ‘Deprived of the Bharat Ratna for a Long Time’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, underscored the significance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy, stressing how he had been “deprived of the Bharat Ratna for a long time” and that attempts were made to “erase and undermine his contributions.”

Shah was speaking after flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ event, held as part of the National Unity Day celebrations commemorating Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31.

Highlighting Patel’s unrecognized contributions, Shah praised his role in unifying over 550 princely states with the Union of India. “There were efforts to erase and undermine the legacy of Sardar Patel. He was also deprived of the Bharat Ratna for a long time,” Shah said, adding that Patel’s foresight and acumen as India’s first Home Minister ensured national unity and strengthened India’s foundation.

Reviving the Legacy: ‘Run for Unity’ Initiatives

The ‘Run for Unity’ was initiated in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim to honor Patel’s dedication to unity and integrity. Shah noted that Patel’s legacy has been symbolically kept alive through the annual event and the establishment of the world’s tallest statue— the Statue of Unity—built in Kevadia, Gujarat, as a tribute to Patel’s monumental contributions to India.

This year, the ‘Run for Unity’ was organized two days ahead of schedule, on October 29, due to the overlapping festivities of Deepawali on October 31. “Today is Dhanteras, and we are organizing the run on this auspicious occasion,” Shah explained, marking the day as both a celebration of unity and a commemoration of Patel’s legacy.

Honoring Patel’s Vision of a Unified India

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, often referred to as the “Iron Man of India,” was instrumental in integrating the Lakshadweep Islands, Junagadh, Hyderabad, and other princely states into the Indian Union. Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Patel served as India’s first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. His strategic efforts in unifying the nation earned him a posthumous Bharat Ratna in 1991—41 years after his passing in 1950.

Shah lauded Patel’s foresight, emphasizing that it was due to Patel’s determination that India today stands strong as a thriving, developing nation. “By 2047, India will be the leading country in the world in all parameters,” Shah asserted, underscoring Patel’s foundational impact on India’s future.

The event saw the attendance of several other dignitaries, including Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS Nityanand Rai, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who joined in celebrating Patel’s unparalleled contribution to India’s unity.

Through the ‘Run for Unity’ and other initiatives, the country continues to recognize Sardar Patel’s critical role in shaping India’s destiny. The event serves as a reminder of the unity and strength Patel envisioned for India, a vision that resonates deeply as the nation moves toward greater global prominence.

ALSO READ: Yogi Government Focuses on Dialogue and Inclusive Maha Kumbh Planning

Filed under

amit shah Birth Anniversary Run for unity Sardar Vallabhai Patel
Advertisement

Also Read

Controversial Visa-Free Agreement With Ukraine Sparks Outrage In South Africa

Controversial Visa-Free Agreement With Ukraine Sparks Outrage In South Africa

Has Taliban Now Stopped Women To Hear Other Women While Praying? Here’s What New Report Says

Has Taliban Now Stopped Women To Hear Other Women While Praying? Here’s What New Report...

Ban On Chinese Transgender Icon Jin Xing’s Play Sparks Debate — What’s Behind It?

Ban On Chinese Transgender Icon Jin Xing’s Play Sparks Debate — What’s Behind It?

Liver Cancer Awareness Month: Watch Out For Symptoms Of Anorexia, Weight Loss & Jaundice

Liver Cancer Awareness Month: Watch Out For Symptoms Of Anorexia, Weight Loss & Jaundice

Bengaluru: IIT Graduate Remembers How A Delivery Agent Brightened Her Lonely Diwali

Bengaluru: IIT Graduate Remembers How A Delivery Agent Brightened Her Lonely Diwali

Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox