Amit Shah: Sardar Patel Was ‘Deprived of the Bharat Ratna for a Long Time’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, underscored the significance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy, stressing how he had been “deprived of the Bharat Ratna for a long time” and that attempts were made to “erase and undermine his contributions.”

Shah was speaking after flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ event, held as part of the National Unity Day celebrations commemorating Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31.

Highlighting Patel’s unrecognized contributions, Shah praised his role in unifying over 550 princely states with the Union of India. “There were efforts to erase and undermine the legacy of Sardar Patel. He was also deprived of the Bharat Ratna for a long time,” Shah said, adding that Patel’s foresight and acumen as India’s first Home Minister ensured national unity and strengthened India’s foundation.

Reviving the Legacy: ‘Run for Unity’ Initiatives

The ‘Run for Unity’ was initiated in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim to honor Patel’s dedication to unity and integrity. Shah noted that Patel’s legacy has been symbolically kept alive through the annual event and the establishment of the world’s tallest statue— the Statue of Unity—built in Kevadia, Gujarat, as a tribute to Patel’s monumental contributions to India.

This year, the ‘Run for Unity’ was organized two days ahead of schedule, on October 29, due to the overlapping festivities of Deepawali on October 31. “Today is Dhanteras, and we are organizing the run on this auspicious occasion,” Shah explained, marking the day as both a celebration of unity and a commemoration of Patel’s legacy.

Honoring Patel’s Vision of a Unified India

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, often referred to as the “Iron Man of India,” was instrumental in integrating the Lakshadweep Islands, Junagadh, Hyderabad, and other princely states into the Indian Union. Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Patel served as India’s first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. His strategic efforts in unifying the nation earned him a posthumous Bharat Ratna in 1991—41 years after his passing in 1950.

Shah lauded Patel’s foresight, emphasizing that it was due to Patel’s determination that India today stands strong as a thriving, developing nation. “By 2047, India will be the leading country in the world in all parameters,” Shah asserted, underscoring Patel’s foundational impact on India’s future.

The event saw the attendance of several other dignitaries, including Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS Nityanand Rai, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who joined in celebrating Patel’s unparalleled contribution to India’s unity.

Through the ‘Run for Unity’ and other initiatives, the country continues to recognize Sardar Patel’s critical role in shaping India’s destiny. The event serves as a reminder of the unity and strength Patel envisioned for India, a vision that resonates deeply as the nation moves toward greater global prominence.

