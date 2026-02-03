LIVE TV
Home > India > Fresh Twist In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case As CBI Registers Case To Examine 'VIP' Involvement

Fresh Twist In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case As CBI Registers Case To Examine ‘VIP’ Involvement

The CBI has registered a fresh case in the Ankita Bhandari murder investigation after the Uttarakhand government recommended an investigation into alleged 'VIP' connections which emerged following the distribution of audio-video material that caused statewide demonstrations.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 3, 2026 13:55:10 IST

Fresh Twist In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case As CBI Registers Case To Examine ‘VIP’ Involvement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Special Crime Branch (Branch-2) has filed a case in Delhi in relation to Ankita Bhandari’s murder on the Uttarakhand government’s advice. In September 2022, Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was killed. On September 24, her body was found in the Cheela Canal. Ankita Gupta, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and resort owner Pulkit Arya have all already received life sentences.

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

The case gained a lot of attention after purported audio and video recordings of Urmila Sanawar, the alleged wife of a former Jwalapur BJP MLA, suggested the participation of a “VIP.” The clips went viral on social media. Large-scale demonstrations demanding a CBI inquiry broke out throughout the state after this.On January 9, 2026, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suggested a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari case in light of the viral videos and the current circumstances, taking into account the feelings of her parents and the challenges they have had since losing their daughter. A case has since been filed against the supposed “VIP” by the CBI’s Special Crime Branch.

CBI Investigation Into Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

When CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met with the late Ankita Bhandari’s parents before, they insisted on a CBI investigation. They were reassured by the CM that the government was on their side. Additionally, CM previously declared that the state government’s top priority has been to provide justice to Uttarakhand’s daughter; the government has handled this issue with the utmost seriousness, tact, and openness. Regarding the CBI investigation, the chief minister previously explained that although the state’s feelings are linked to daughter Ankita, her parents are the ones who have been most impacted by the terrible event. The Chief Minister restated the government’s unwavering commitment to daughters’ safety, justice, and dignity.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 1:54 PM IST
Ankita Bhandari murder caseCBI investigation latestCBI registers caseCBI Special Crime BranchVIP involvement probe

