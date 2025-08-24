Ganesh Chaturthi, a significant Hindu festival, will be celebrated on August 27, 2025. This vibrant 10 day festival honors Lord Ganesha, the elephant headed deity revered as the remover of obstacles and God of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings.

How this festival is celebrated?

The festival begins with the installation of beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha at homes and public pandals. Devotees decorate their homes with colorful flowers, lights, and rangoli designs. The rituals include:

1. Puja Vidhi: Cleaning and decoration of the worship area, idol placement, and Panchamrit Abhishek (bathing the idol with a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar).

2. Offerings: Devotees offer flowers, durva grass, coconut, jaggery, and Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweets, especially modaks and laddoos.

3. Aarti and Bhajans: Morning and evening aarti are performed with devotional songs and chants.

4. Community Bonding: Cultural programs, music, dance, and traditional dramas add joy to the celebrations.

Which city celebrates it most ironically?

Mumbai, particularly the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, is renowned for its grand celebrations, featuring 60-70 foot idols and massive visarjan processions. Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Pune, is known for its fervent devotion and elaborate festivities.

Why this festival is celebrated?

Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is believed to have been created by Goddess Parvati to guard her while she bathes. When Lord Shiva returned and beheaded Ganesha, Parvati’s sorrow led Shiva to revive Ganesha with an elephant’s head, declaring him the first deity to be worshipped.

Sweets prepared for Ganesh ji :-

Some popular sweets prepared for Lord Ganesha include

1. Modaks: Sweet dumplings filled with jaggery and coconut, concisely Lord Ganesha’s favorite.

2. Laddoos: Sweet balls made with various ingredients, often offered to Lord Ganesha.

3. Undrallu: A traditional sweet dish prepared in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

4. Patoleo: A sweet dish prepared in Goa, offered to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that brings communities together, promoting unity, devotion, and cultural celebration. As devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and hearts, the festival serves as a reminder to live with faith, humility, and courage, seeking divine blessings for a brighter tomorrow.