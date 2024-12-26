Gay Sex Worker Ill Treated From Family, Landed Up Killing 11 People, Know How

Punjab police have uncovered a horrifying case of a serial killer who preyed on unsuspecting men, claiming the lives of 11 victims over a period of 18 months across three districts.

Punjab police have uncovered a horrifying case of a serial killer who preyed on unsuspecting men, claiming the lives of 11 victims over a period of 18 months across three districts. The accused, 33-year-old Ram Saroop, also known as Sodhi, hails from Chora village in Hoshiarpur. His brutal killings were marked by an unsettling pattern, as he not only murdered his victims but also sought forgiveness from them after the act.

The gruesome series of crimes took place across the districts of Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Hoshiarpur. Police were led to Saroop after his arrest earlier this week, where he confessed to the murders. His disturbing ritual included touching the feet of his victims and writing the word “dhokebaaz” (traitor) on their bodies, indicating an eerie sense of remorse after each killing. The chilling details of the case are now unraveling as investigations continue.

Killer’s Pattern Of Crime

The killer – Swaroop’s way of trapping people and killing them was disturbing and consistent. He used to work as a sex worker who initially asked for lifts from men at night and then used to engage in sexual acts with them. Later if they refused to pay him or gave him less money, he killed and loot them.

Swaroop also ended up in writing ‘Dhokebaaz’ (traitor) on the victim’s back after killing them. He confessed his crime in detail. In one of the instance, he negotiated Rs 150 for sexual services with a tool but a dispute ended up in violence.

Swaroop’s Personal

Investigations uncovered that Saroop’s personal life was marked by significant distress. He was married and had three children, but his family left him two years ago after discovering his sexual orientation.

The Ongoing Investigation

Saroop was first detained in connection with the murder of 37-year-old tea vendor Maninder Singh at the Modra toll plaza on August 18. During questioning, Saroop admitted to killing 10 other men. So far, the police have confirmed five of these murders, and further investigations are underway to validate the others. Saroop also revealed that he often had little recollection of his crimes, as he was heavily intoxicated during the incidents.

