Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Gay Sex Worker Ill Treated From Family, Landed Up Killing 11 People, Know How

Punjab police have uncovered a horrifying case of a serial killer who preyed on unsuspecting men, claiming the lives of 11 victims over a period of 18 months across three districts.

Gay Sex Worker Ill Treated From Family, Landed Up Killing 11 People, Know How

Punjab police have uncovered a horrifying case of a serial killer who preyed on unsuspecting men, claiming the lives of 11 victims over a period of 18 months across three districts. The accused, 33-year-old Ram Saroop, also known as Sodhi, hails from Chora village in Hoshiarpur. His brutal killings were marked by an unsettling pattern, as he not only murdered his victims but also sought forgiveness from them after the act.

The gruesome series of crimes took place across the districts of Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Hoshiarpur. Police were led to Saroop after his arrest earlier this week, where he confessed to the murders. His disturbing ritual included touching the feet of his victims and writing the word “dhokebaaz” (traitor) on their bodies, indicating an eerie sense of remorse after each killing. The chilling details of the case are now unraveling as investigations continue.

 

Killer’s Pattern Of Crime

The killer – Swaroop’s way of trapping people and killing them was disturbing and consistent. He used to work as a sex worker who initially asked for lifts from men at night and then used to engage in sexual acts with them. Later if they refused to pay him or gave him less money, he killed and loot them.

Swaroop also ended up in writing ‘Dhokebaaz’ (traitor) on the victim’s back after killing them. He confessed his crime in detail. In one of the instance, he negotiated Rs 150 for sexual services with a tool but a dispute ended up in violence.

Swaroop’s Personal

Investigations uncovered that Saroop’s personal life was marked by significant distress. He was married and had three children, but his family left him two years ago after discovering his sexual orientation.

The Ongoing Investigation

Saroop was first detained in connection with the murder of 37-year-old tea vendor Maninder Singh at the Modra toll plaza on August 18. During questioning, Saroop admitted to killing 10 other men. So far, the police have confirmed five of these murders, and further investigations are underway to validate the others. Saroop also revealed that he often had little recollection of his crimes, as he was heavily intoxicated during the incidents.

Also Read: World’s Largest Election: EC Shares Data For 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Filed under

Gay Sex Worker

Advertisement

Also Read

South Korean Opposition Seeks To Impeach Interim President During Constitutional Crisis

South Korean Opposition Seeks To Impeach Interim President During Constitutional Crisis

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Alleges BJP For Distributing Money To Voters

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Alleges BJP For Distributing Money To Voters

Samsung’s Big Reveal At January 2025 Unpacked: New Galaxy Ring Sizes And Exciting Launches

Samsung’s Big Reveal At January 2025 Unpacked: New Galaxy Ring Sizes And Exciting Launches

Delhi HC Seeks Patanjali Stand On Dabur’s Plea Over Disparaging Ads

Delhi HC Seeks Patanjali Stand On Dabur’s Plea Over Disparaging Ads

Azerbaijan Plane Crash: Pilot’s Chilling Last Message Before Crash Killed 38

Azerbaijan Plane Crash: Pilot’s Chilling Last Message Before Crash Killed 38

Entertainment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox