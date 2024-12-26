World’s Largest Election: EC Shares Data For 2024 Lok Sabha Election

The Election Commission (EC) recently released a comprehensive set of reports detailing the results and statistics from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as well as four state assembly elections held concurrently.

Among the key highlights, the report reveals a notable increase in the number of women candidates participating in the Lok Sabha polls, with 800 women running for office in 2024 compared to 726 in the 2019 elections.

The EC emphasized that these 100 statistical reports would serve as valuable resources for researchers, academicians, and election observers, providing in-depth insights into election trends and policies.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw a record-breaking voter turnout, with 64.64 crore people casting their votes. This marks a significant achievement, as the number of nominations filed also increased, reaching 12,459 this year compared to 11,692 in 2019. The total number of candidates contesting the election in 2024 stood at 8,360, slightly higher than the 8,054 candidates in 2019.

In terms of gender representation, the EC report highlighted that female voter turnout was 65.78%, slightly surpassing the 65.55% turnout for male voters. Additionally, the report noted a substantial 46.4% increase in the number of third-gender electors, further reflecting the growing inclusivity of the electoral process in India.

