German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Meets PM Modi in Delhi

Chancellor Scholz met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s two-day state visit to India has marked a significant moment in the bilateral relations between Germany and India. The visit focuses on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including defense, trade, and clean energy.

On Friday morning, Chancellor Scholz met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister’s official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi. The two leaders are set to engage in comprehensive bilateral discussions that aim to bolster ties between the two nations. Following their meeting, they jointly inaugurated the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, a platform designed to facilitate dialogue between business leaders and foster investment opportunities.

The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including enhanced security and defense cooperation, improved mobility for talent, and deeper economic partnerships. Additionally, the leaders will explore initiatives under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and collaborate on emerging and strategic technologies.

Intergovernmental Consultations

One of the highlights of Scholz’s visit is his co-chairing of the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC), a biannual meeting that involves ministers from both Germany and India. This framework enables ministers to engage in discussions specific to their areas of responsibility and to report the outcomes of their deliberations directly to their respective heads of government.

The IGC serves as a vital mechanism for comprehensive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and identifying new areas for collaboration.

Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024

Scholz and Modi will address the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2024), a biennial event that gathers business leaders, executives, and political representatives from Germany and the Indo-Pacific region. This year’s conference is anticipated to foster stronger trade and investment relations between Germany and India, with approximately 650 top business leaders and CEOs from both countries and beyond expected to attend.

The conference represents a pivotal opportunity for the two nations to enhance their economic partnership and discuss future avenues for cooperation.

Chancellor’s Visit to Goa and Naval Engagement

On the second day of his visit, Chancellor Scholz will travel to Goa, where the German naval frigate “Baden-Wuerttemberg” and the combat support ship “Frankfurt am Main” are scheduled to make a port call as part of Germany’s Indo-Pacific deployment. This aspect of his visit underscores the growing defense ties between Germany and India, particularly in the maritime domain.

After concluding his engagements in Goa, Chancellor Scholz will depart, marking the end of his visit to India.

A Strategic Partnership Built on Collaboration

Germany is one of India’s key partners in Europe, with a ‘Strategic Partnership’ in place since 2000. This partnership has been reinforced through the establishment of the IGC at the heads-of-government level. Both countries collaborate on various fronts, including defense, science and technology, investments, and higher education, contributing to a robust economic and developmental relationship.

India is home to a vibrant Indian diaspora in Germany, which has positively influenced the growth and development of the bilateral ties. Chancellor Scholz’s visit follows his previous trips to India, including a bilateral state visit in February 2023 and participation in the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September 2023.

Celebrating 50 Years of Science and Technology Cooperation

This year also marks a significant milestone, as India and Germany celebrate 50 years of Science and Technology Cooperation. Over the decades, both nations have collaborated on projects of global importance, including space research, artificial intelligence, sustainability, environmental sciences, and advanced materials.