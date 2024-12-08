Ghaziabad: Six-Month-Old Foetus Found In Toilet Pipe, Police Investigates Tenants

Police suspects the tenants in the house, all nine of them, have been questioned.

In Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area, six-month-old foetus was found stuck in a toilet pipe at a house on Sunday, according to the police.

This foetus was discovered by the house owner, Devendra, while he was fixing a water blockage. He immediately informed the police about the incident.

The police arrived at the scene and questioned Devendra. He said that he cut the pipe in the morning due to water stagnation and was fixing it, but he found the foetus inside.

Police suspects the tenants in the house, all nine of them, have been questioned.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh said the foetus has been preserved, and DNA tests will be done to match the foetus with the tenants to find out who is responsible.

ALSO READ: Black Magic HORROR In Ghaziabad: 4 Arrested, Victim’s Head Found In Drain