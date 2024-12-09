Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Girl In Andhra Pradesh Set Ablaze After Accused Harassed Her To Accept His Love

The accused, who also sustained severe burns during the attack, is receiving treatment at Kurnool Government Hospital.

Girl In Andhra Pradesh Set Ablaze After Accused Harassed Her To Accept His Love

In a deeply tragic event in Baireddynagar, Nandikotkur, Andhra Pradesh, a young girl lost her life after being set ablaze by a boy who had been persistently harassing her under the guise of love.

The accused, who also sustained severe burns during the attack, is receiving treatment at Kurnool Government Hospital.

Ongoing Harassment Leads to Tragedy

The victim, an intermediate student from Samarlakota in Veldurthi Mandal, had reportedly been subjected to repeated harassment by the accused, a fellow student from Kalugatla. Despite her firm rejection of his advances, he continued to pursue her relentlessly.

In a bid to protect her, the girl’s family had sent her to live with her grandmother in Nandikotkur six months ago, hoping to provide her a safe environment. Tragically, the harassment did not cease, culminating in the horrific act.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and the case has raised pressing concerns about safety and the need for stricter measures to address harassment and violence against women.

