Government Blocks 18 OTT Platforms For Obscene Content: Minister

The Government of India, through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has blocked 18 Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms for publishing content deemed obscene, vulgar, or in some instances, pornographic. This move was made in accordance with the Information Technology (IT) Rules of 2021, which provide the government with the authority to issue directions for content blocking under specific circumstances.

Details of the Government’s Action

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the action was taken on 14th March 2024. These platforms were blocked after they were found to be violating the content guidelines set forth by the IT Rules, which are aimed at curbing the spread of inappropriate content. Murugan stated that the government coordinated with various intermediaries to enforce these measures.

The IT Rules of 2021 place strict due diligence obligations on intermediaries, requiring them to take reasonable efforts to prevent the display or spread of obscene, vulgar, or pornographic content. This includes adhering to a Code of Ethics that applies to digital news publishers, OTT platforms, and online content creators. Murugan emphasized that publishers of news and current affairs on digital platforms must also follow the “Norms of Journalistic Conduct” set by the Press Council of India.

Empowering the Government to Block Content

Under the IT Rules, the government has the authority to issue directions to intermediaries or any government agency to block content on several grounds. These include issues related to national security, sovereignty, defense, public order, and preventing incitement to offenses. Specifically, Murugan highlighted that the government could take action in situations where content threatens the integrity of India or causes disruption in international relations.

Murugan also noted that the provisions of the IT Rules apply to publishers of news and current affairs on digital media, such as YouTube news channels like Bolta Hindustan and National Dastak. These publishers are required to adhere to the established Code of Ethics for digital media, which includes compliance with the Programme Code under the Cable Television (Network Regulation Act, 1995).

Government’s Ongoing Efforts

The move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to regulate digital media content and ensure that it adheres to the norms and ethical standards set for Indian platforms. By taking action against platforms violating these rules, the government aims to maintain the integrity of digital media and prevent the spread of harmful or inappropriate content.

This approach is aligned with the broader goal of ensuring that digital content, particularly on OTT platforms, remains within acceptable boundaries of decency while fostering a safe and responsible media environment.