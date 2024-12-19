Government Of Maharashtra And British Council Unveil Capacity Building Programme For Higher Education Institutions

Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra in Collaboration with the British Council, UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, has launched the Capacity Building for International Officers programme under their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

December 18th, 2024, Pune: Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra in Collaboration with the British Council, UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, has launched the Capacity Building for International Officers programme under their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). With support from the Department of Higher and Technical Education, 36 participants from 18 public and privateuniversities across Maharashtra have been shortlisted for this workshop, which is designed to strengthen internationalisation initiatives within Indian higher education institutions.

This initiative aims to enhance the capacity of Indian universities to engage in internationalisation efforts while showcasing UK expertise in this area. Aligned with the goals of India’s (NEP) 2020, the programme aspires to position India as a global hub of education by fostering cross-border collaborations and promoting excellence in higher education.

The programme will also offer modules to develop the skills and effectiveness of international officers, promoting knowledge sharing and practical outcomes to support the overall internationalisation agenda of participating institutions.

Shri Vikas Chandra Rastogi IAS, Principal Secretary Higher and Technical EducationDepartment, Government of Maharashtra (from Maharashtra Govt.) says, “The collaboration between the Government of Maharashtra and the British Council under the Capacity Building for International Officers programme marks a significant milestone in our journey towards transforming Indian higher education. By equipping our universities with the tools and expertise to drive internationalisation, this initiative not only aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 but also strengthens Maharashtra’s commitment to becoming a leader in global education. We are confident that this programme will enable institutions across the state to forge meaningful international partnerships and elevate the quality of higher education.”

Rashi Jain, Director West India, British Council Division says, “The Capacity Building for International Officers programme, launched in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, is a key initiative to strengthen the internationalisation efforts of Indian higher education institutions. Through this programme, we aim to empower universities to build global partnerships, aligned with India’s National Education Policy 2020 to promote cross-border collaborations. By equipping international officers with the skills and knowledge needed to enhance their institutions’ international engagement, we are contributing to India’s ambition to become a global education hub.”

