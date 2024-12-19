Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
HAL To Begin Delivering New Sukhoi-30s For IAF By April 2027

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will commence deliveries of the new Sukhoi-30 fighter jets ordered by the defence ministry for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in April 2027.

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will commence deliveries of the new Sukhoi-30 fighter jets ordered by the defence ministry for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in April 2027. The contract for 12 fighters, valued at ₹13,500 crore, was signed on December 12 as part of India’s push for self-reliance in defence production. HAL aims to complete the delivery of all aircraft by March 2029.

Production Line Reactivation in Nashik

To execute the contract, HAL is reactivating its Su-30 production line in Nashik, which has previously manufactured MiG variants and Su-30s under license. Preparatory work has begun, with structural components being supplied by local vendors and some material sourced from Russia. Engines for the fighters will be manufactured at HAL’s Koraput facility in Odisha.

“The first aircraft will roll out in April 2027, with the last one expected in March 2029,” a source revealed.

Indigenous Content and Upgrades

The new Su-30s will feature an indigenous content of 62.6%, continuing India’s focus on self-reliance. The IAF currently operates a fleet of 260 Su-30s, with the additional fighters intended to replace aircraft lost in accidents.

In addition to the new aircraft, HAL is set to upgrade the existing Su-30 fleet at a cost of approximately ₹65,000 crore. Upgrades will include the indigenous Uttam AESA radar, electronic warfare systems, weapon control systems, avionics, and new weaponry.

In September, the defence ministry also signed a ₹26,000-crore contract with HAL for 240 AL-31FP aero-engines for the Su-30 fleet. The engines, built at the Koraput facility with technology transfer from Russia, will have an indigenous content of up to 63% by the end of the production cycle.

International Interest: Armenia’s Su-30 Upgrade

India’s expertise in Su-30 production and upgrades has attracted interest from Armenia, which is seeking HAL’s assistance to modernize its small fleet of Russian-built Su-30SM fighters. The proposed upgrades include enhanced avionics, electronic warfare suites, and weapons systems.

This extensive project underscores India’s growing capabilities in defence manufacturing and its commitment to bolstering indigenous production while enhancing strategic partnerships globally.

