Groom Cancels Wedding Due To Delay In Serving Roti’s, Marries Another Girl

In an unusual turn of events in Hamidpur village, Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh, a groom walked out of his wedding ceremony after a delay in serving food, leaving the bride waiting in her wedding attire. This incident, which unfolded on December 22, has shocked both families, with the bride eventually filing a police complaint.

The wedding had been arranged seven months prior, and the bride, identified as a local woman, was eagerly awaiting her marriage to a young man named Mehtab. As the celebrations began, the bride’s family welcomed the groom’s party with sweets, and the ceremony seemed to be progressing well until a dispute over food timing arose. A member of the groom’s party reportedly caused a scene, accusing the bride’s family of serving the rotis too late.

Tensions Escalate, Groom Walks Away

Despite the bride’s family trying to appease the groom’s side, tensions escalated, and the groom’s party became increasingly agitated. In a dramatic move, the groom and his relatives abruptly left the venue, blaming the delay on the bride’s family. Mehtab, who had been at the center of the wedding, vanished during the night and, in a surprising twist, is said to have married a relative shortly afterward.

Devastated by the turn of events, the bride’s family sought help from the Industrial Nagar Police Station. However, after their complaint went unanswered, they turned to the Superintendent of Police on December 24, seeking justice and an FIR against five members of the groom’s side.

Financial Loss and Legal Action Sought

In their complaint, the bride’s family mentioned a financial loss of approximately Rs 7 lakh, which included Rs 1.5 lakh in dowry that had already been sent to the groom’s house. They have demanded legal action be taken and have asked the authorities to register a case against those involved.

Raju, the bride’s brother, expressed frustration with the police’s response, especially after assurances from the Superintendent of Police that action would be taken. He criticized the local police for their lack of response, particularly given the efforts made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to establish women’s help desks at police stations for timely resolution of complaints.

