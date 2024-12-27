Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
Congress Seeks Different Memorial Site For Former PM Manmohan Singh

In his letter to PM Modi, Kharge expressed the party's wish for Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted at a location where a memorial could be established.

Congress Seeks Different Memorial Site For Former PM Manmohan Singh

The Congress party has formally requested that the Centre provide a final resting place for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi, where memorials of several past Prime Ministers are situated. The demand was communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and followed up with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by AICC General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal.

In his letter to PM Modi, Kharge expressed the party’s wish for Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted at a location where a memorial could be established. He emphasized that the former Prime Minister, who served two terms and earned the respect of millions, deserved a fitting tribute in recognition of his immense contributions to the nation.

Kharge’s Letter to Modi

Kharge referred to a phone conversation with Modi, in which he requested that Singh’s final resting place be at a location suitable for a memorial. In his two-page letter, Kharge emphasized that Singh, widely regarded as an economic architect, played a pivotal role in shaping India’s modern economic landscape. The Congress President noted Singh’s distinguished career, which included his leadership at the Reserve Bank of India and as the Chief Economic Advisor, along with the deep respect he earned from global leaders.

Kharge’s letter also highlighted the significance of memorializing Singh in a place that would honor his legacy, aligning with the tradition of constructing memorials for former leaders at their final resting sites.

Government’s Response and Historical Context

As of now, the government has not responded to the Congress party’s request. It is worth noting that during Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, the UPA government had made the decision in 2013 to set up a common memorial site, Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, at Raj Ghat, due to space limitations in the capital. This move had resulted in the rejection of demands for separate memorials for individual leaders.

The government has also declared a seven-day state mourning across the country to honor Manmohan Singh. During this period, the national flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for the former leader.

Tribute to a Respected Leader

Manmohan Singh’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His influence, particularly in economic reforms, continues to resonate, and his memorial, should the request be granted, would serve as a lasting reminder of his legacy as a statesman, economist, and revered public figure.

