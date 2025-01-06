Gujarat Reports Third Case of HMPV; Health Ministry Oh High Alert

After two confirmed cases in Karnataka, Gujarat, reports the third case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) on Monday.

After Karnataka, Gujarat reports the third case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) on Monday.

India continues to monitor the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), as a suspected case of the virus was reported in Gujarat on Monday. A two-month-old baby admitted to a private hospital in Chandkheda is believed to have tested positive for HMPV, according to preliminary reports. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Confirmed Cases in Bengaluru Spark Nationwide Attention

Earlier in the day, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed two cases of HMPV in Karnataka. Both cases were detected at a hospital in Bengaluru and involved two infants—a three-month-old girl and an eight-month-old baby. While one infant has been discharged, the other is currently recovering.

The virus, which has overwhelmed health facilities in countries like China, is now a growing concern in India. The ICMR has assured the public that the situation is under control and surveillance is ongoing.

What Is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) belongs to the Pneumoviridae family, which also includes the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Discovered in 2001, studies suggest that HMPV has existed in humans for over 60 years and is distributed globally.

The virus can cause upper and lower respiratory illnesses in people of all ages, with young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems being the most vulnerable. It has an incubation period of three to five days, and its symptoms often resemble those of a common cold.

Symptoms and Prevention of HMPV

HMPV symptoms include:

Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Shortness of breath

In severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia or other chronic respiratory issues. While there is no vaccine for HMPV, the following measures can help prevent infection:

Wearing a mask in crowded places

Washing hands frequently with soap and water

Strengthening the immune system through a healthy diet and exercise

Experts have also cautioned against the use of antiviral drugs to treat HMPV. A respiratory specialist from a Shanghai hospital advised against blindly relying on antivirals, stating, “There is no specific antiviral drug or vaccine for HMPV yet, and symptoms should be managed like other respiratory infections.”

HMPV’s Global Presence and Recent Surge

In recent years, HMPV has been detected in countries including the Netherlands, Britain, Finland, Australia, Canada, the United States, and China. The virus has caused widespread concern, especially in China, where a surge in HMPV cases was reported in 2023.

Reports claim that the rise in HMPV has coincided with an alarming increase in sudden deaths, particularly among individuals aged 40 to 80. Hospitals and crematoriums in China have been overwhelmed as the country grapples with multiple viral outbreaks, including Influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19.

Children’s hospitals in China have been especially strained due to the surge in pneumonia cases and a condition described as “white lung syndrome.” A post on social media platform X highlighted the crisis, stating, “China is facing a surge in multiple viruses, including Influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums.”

India’s Response and Preparedness

The ICMR has ramped up surveillance to monitor the spread of HMPV and other respiratory viruses across the country. The health ministry has urged citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures. While there is no need for panic, officials emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, particularly for high-risk groups such as young children and the elderly.

As India prepares for potential challenges posed by HMPV, public awareness and timely action remain key to preventing widespread outbreaks.

Also Read: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Calls for Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence ‘Sheesh Mahal’ To Be ‘Declared A Tourist Spot’