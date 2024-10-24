Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Gulmarg Terror Attack: 2 Soldiers, 2 Porters Killed

Two soldiers lost their lives in a terror attack in the Gulmarg area of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, today, according to sources.

Gulmarg Terror Attack: 2 Soldiers, 2 Porters Killed

Two soldiers lost their lives in a terror attack in the Gulmarg area of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, today, according to sources. Additionally, two porters were killed, and three others sustained injuries. The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps confirmed via a post on X that a gunfight had occurred between soldiers and terrorists in the general area of Butapathri in Baramulla.

Injured taken for treatment

The terrorists initially targeted an army vehicle in Butapathri this evening. This attack followed an earlier incident where a laborer in Jammu and Kashmir was shot and injured. The injured individual, identified as Pritam Singh from Uttar Pradesh, was later taken for treatment.

This marks the second attack in the Union Territory within 72 hours.

Six workers, doctor killed in Ganderbal

Three days ago, terrorists launched an assault on a housing camp for construction workers involved in tunnel building, resulting in the deaths of six workers and a doctor. The victims included Dr. Shahnawaz from Budgam, Kashmir; Gurmeet Singh from Gurdaspur, Punjab; and Mohammad Haneef, Faheem Nasir, and Kaleem from Bihar. Anil Shukla and Shashi Abrol from Jammu and Madhya Pradesh were also among those killed. The attackers abandoned an INSAS rifle at the scene.

Omar Abdullah condemns Gulmarg, Ganderbal attacks

Newly-elected Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on non-local laborers, describing it as a “dastardly and cowardly act.” He noted that these individuals were working on an important infrastructure project and expressed his deep condolences to the victims’ families.

This attack on the housing camp was the most severe on civilians in recent months. It occurred just days after Mr. Abdullah, whose party secured a win in the October 8 elections, took his oath as Chief Minister—the first such election in a decade. The day after the attack, a newly-formed terror group, Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim, was dismantled in raids conducted across multiple districts in the Union Territory.

