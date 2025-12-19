Gurugram to Noida Rapid Rail Corridor Proposed With 180 Kmph Trains Speed in 38 Minutes

Gurugram to Noida Rapid Rail: A new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is expected to shorten the travel time between Gurugram and Noida to 38 minutes, which will lead to changes in the future commuting of people throughout the NCR region. The cutting down of the 60-km-long “Namo Bharat” rapid rail link, which is still in the pipeline, is, however, already at the draft DPR level with the support of the Haryana and NCRTC authorities.

Route & Proposed Stations

A semi-high-speed rail line is expected to be built connecting the three largest hubs, i.e., Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida/Greater Noida, without entering Delhi.

Gurugram: IFFCO Chowk (close to Sector 29) and Sector 54 on Golf Course Road.

Faridabad: Bata Chowk and the junction of Sectors 85–86.

Noida/Greater Noida: at the junction of Sector 142–168 and Surajpur, where it will connect to the proposed Ghaziabad-Jewar Airport rapid rail.

Speed, Timing & Capacity

Trains are built to reach a maximum velocity of 180 kilometres per hour and reduce the travel time of IFFCO Chowk-Faridabad to approximately 22 minutes and IFFCO Chowk-Noida to around 38 minutes at the average operational speed.

The total cost of the project is estimated at ₹15,000 crore, and the Namo Bharat rolling stock, which is comparable to the one used in Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, will be deployed, thereby enabling high-frequency, air-conditioned service.

Status & Next Steps

NCRTC has sought the Haryana state government’s approval to facilitate the preparation of a detailed project report; a draft DPR covering the route and station layout has been submitted, but the refinement of the design is still going on.

After the state grants its approvals and the funding structure is in place, the project will have to get statutory clearances and go through tendering, so the timelines for actual construction and opening of the project are still not announced.

