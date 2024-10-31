‘Gyan Mat De’ Says Netizen To West Bengal Police’s Social Media Post On Diwali

A recent social media post by the West Bengal Police on X (formerly Twitter) about Diwali celebrations has ignited a wave of reactions online.

A recent social media post by the West Bengal Police on X (formerly Twitter) about Diwali celebrations has ignited a wave of reactions online. The post, aimed at encouraging responsible celebrations, featured an image of firecrackers going off with a dog fleeing in distress, accompanied by the message, “Please celebrate responsibly; it’s our Diwali too.”

While the message intended to raise awareness about pet safety during the festival, it drew a range of responses from users. Many netizens voiced their opinions in the comments, some dismissing the message. One user simply wrote, “Gyan mat de,” or “Don’t preach.”

Another comment sparked further debate by saying, “Only Mamata Didi’s dogs are afraid of Diwali fireworks,” suggesting a political angle to the advisory.

Why Pets Are Scared of Fireworks

Pets, especially dogs, are often frightened by fireworks due to their heightened sense of hearing. The loud noises and bright flashes can be overwhelming, causing them to feel disoriented and anxious. Unlike humans, pets don’t understand the source of these sounds, leading to an instinctive fear response. To help pets during festivals, it’s recommended to keep them in a quiet, secure area away from windows, play calming music, or consider pet-safe anxiety remedies. Responsible celebrations can ensure a safe and enjoyable Diwali for everyone, including our furry friends.

