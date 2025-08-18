Heavy Rain Across India, Several Schools Shut On August 18

Heavy rainfall forced schools and colleges in several regions of India to shut on Monday, August 18. In Jammu and Kashmir, a recent cloudburst triggered flash floods in many areas, leading authorities to declare a holiday for all government and private schools in Jammu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more heavy rainfall in the region on August 18 and 19, prompting the precautionary closure. Officials stated that educational institutions will reopen only after the weather improves and the situation stabilises. Students and parents have been advised to follow updates from local authorities.

Karnataka Districts Issue Red Alert Holidays

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rains in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka. Following the warning, Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj announced a holiday on Monday for anganwadis, primary schools, and high schools in six taluks of Chikkamagaluru.

The affected areas include Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri, and N.R. Pura, along with schools in Avathi, Jagara, Vastare, Alduru, and Khandya hoblis of Chikkamagaluru taluk. Similarly, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade declared all schools and colleges closed on Monday due to persistent rainfall in the district.

Hassan Joins in Precautionary Closures

In Karnataka’s Hassan district, Deputy Commissioner K.S. Lathakumari announced a holiday for schools in Sakaleshpur and Belur taluks, as well as K. Hoskote hobli in Alur taluk. The order applied to anganwadis, primary schools, and high schools. Officials highlighted that the step was necessary as continuous rains raised safety concerns for students commuting to schools.

District administrations remain on alert, coordinating with weather agencies to track rainfall conditions. Authorities confirmed that classes will resume once the red alert is lifted and weather conditions become normal, ensuring no compromise with the safety of students and staff.

Thrissur in Kerala Suspends Educational Activities

The Thrissur District Collector ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on August 18 due to heavy rainfall in Kerala. The precautionary order applied to CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas, madrasas, tuition centres, and anganwadis. Authorities also postponed school-level exams, including the Onam exam scheduled for August 18, with new dates to be announced later. Officials emphasised that the decision was taken to ensure safety as rainfall continued across the region. Students and parents were asked to remain updated with notifications from the district administration regarding rescheduling of examinations and reopening of schools.

Chandigarh Declares Holiday for Students

In Chandigarh, all educational institutions remained closed on August 18. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria made this announcement earlier on August 15 during Independence Day celebrations. The administration clarified that the holiday was declared for the convenience of students and schools.

No specific reason was mentioned, but officials confirmed that normal academic and administrative activities will resume from Tuesday, August 19. Schools and colleges in the city have informed students about the closure. Parents were advised to ensure that children remain safe at home during the ongoing spell of monsoon rains in the region.

