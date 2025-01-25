Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Here’s A Photo Montage Of India’s First Republic Day Parade: Reliving History

Dr. Rajendra Prasad signing the constitution of India. Prasad sweared in as the first President of India at the Durbar Hall of Government House.

Here’s A Photo Montage Of India’s First Republic Day Parade: Reliving History


On 26 January 1950, India embarked on a historic journey as the newly adopted Constitution came into effect, transforming the country into a sovereign democratic republic.

This momentous occasion was celebrated as the first Republic Day-a blend of pride, unity, and festivity.

Here are few rare and unseen moments of the first Republic Day parade:

 

Dr. Rajendra Prasad signing the constitution of India. Prasad sweared in as the first President of India at the Durbar Hall of Government House.

 

President Rajendra Prasad’s ceremonial procession to Irwin Amphitheatre (now Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium) was a spectacle. In his inaugural address delivered both in Hindi and English, Dr Rajendra Prasad referred to the significance of the occasion, as he said: “For the first time in our long and chequered history we find the whole of this vast land brought together under one constitution”.

 

First PM Dr. Jawaharlal Nehru signing the constitution of India.

The day was marked with the last Governor-General of India, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, officially proclaiming the birth of the Republic.

 

The last Governor General of India C Rajagopalachari (second from right) shakes hands with Air Marshall Sir Thomas Walker Elmhirst at the parade.

 

Dr Rajendra Prasad rode in a horse-drawn carriage through a five-mile route, cheered by thousands who had gathered to witness the historic event. The grand procession symbolized the unity of a nation stepping into a democratic future.

 

The first Republic Day parade was a low-key yet significant event. It was held at the Irwin Amphitheatre, instead of the now-famous Rajpath. It included a 31-gun salute, marking India’s newly acquired sovereignty.

About 3,000 personnel from the armed forces marched down the Rajpath to demonstrate India’s military discipline and strength.

The parade also included the ceremonial unfurling of the national flag by President Dr. Rajendra Prasad, with the resonating notes of the national anthem.

 

The first chief guest of the Republic Day parade was Indonesia’s President Dr. Sukarno. His presence reflected the strong diplomatic relations between the two countries and India’s commitment to international good will.

ALSO READ: When India Decided To Become A Republic: Here’s The Historic Journey Of Constituent Assembly

Filed under

First Republic Day Parade Rajendra Prasad Republic Day Parade

