Here’s A Photo Montage Of India’s First Republic Day Parade: Reliving History

Dr. Rajendra Prasad signing the constitution of India. Prasad sweared in as the first President of India at the Durbar Hall of Government House.

On 26 January 1950, India embarked on a historic journey as the newly adopted Constitution came into effect, transforming the country into a sovereign democratic republic.

This momentous occasion was celebrated as the first Republic Day-a blend of pride, unity, and festivity.

Here are few rare and unseen moments of the first Republic Day parade:

