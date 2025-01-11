High-End Cafe To Add Gltiz To Shimla’s Iconic British-Era Town Hall

The high-end café at Shimla’s historic Town Hall is set to resume operations following the withdrawal of a petition challenging the establishment of a multi-franchise food court within the heritage site.

On January 9, the Himachal Pradesh High Court dismissed the petition after the petitioner sought its withdrawal. A division bench comprising Justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Rakesh Kainthla lifted the interim stay on the café.

The café, which commenced operations in 2023, had been closed on January 10, 2024, after the high court imposed a stay. The public interest litigation was initially filed in August 2023, questioning the legitimacy of converting a part of the heritage building into a commercial enterprise.

Located on Shimla’s iconic Mall Road, the Town Hall, a Gothic-style structure, was constructed in 1860 and underwent significant renovations in 1910-11 and again between 2014 & 2018. As a notified heritage structure situated in a designated heritage zone, the building holds substantial historical significance.

In September 2019, the high court permitted the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC), the building’s custodian, to utilize the premises solely for official purposes, housing the offices of the mayor and deputy mayor.

However, recognizing the need for revenue generation and public engagement, the court allowed the remaining portion to be developed as a high-end café, integrated with an information center and a boutique showcasing traditional arts and crafts.

Restoration of the Town Hall, undertaken at a cost of ₹8 crore, aimed to preserve the architectural grandeur while ensuring its functional utility. Despite initial challenges in attracting suitable bidders, the MC, in coordination with the Himachal Pradesh Infrastructure Development Board (HPIDB), issued a tender in February 2022 for leasing the building’s commercial space.

The PIL, filed by high court advocate Abhimanyu Rathore, sought to annul the tender, alleging violations of heritage norms and potential harm to the building’s architectural integrity. The petitioner urged the court to mandate the government to restore the structure to its original form and prevent commercial exploitation. The concern primarily centered on preserving the building’s historical essence amidst commercial repurposing.

However, on January 9, 2025, the petitioner withdrew the PIL, reserving the right to refile if necessary. This development has paved the way for the café’s reopening, aligning with the MC’s original vision of balancing heritage preservation with modern utilization.

Officials have underscored that the café’s reopening not only ensures the upkeep of the heritage site but also enhances its appeal as a tourist destination. By repurposing the Town Hall for commercial use, they argue, the municipal corporation can generate essential revenue for the building’s maintenance while simultaneously enriching the cultural experience for visitors.

The case highlights the ongoing discourse on heritage conservation and adaptive reuse, emphasizing the delicate balance between preserving historical integrity and fostering contemporary relevance. As the café prepares to welcome patrons once again, it represents a nuanced approach to heritage management, wherein sustainable commercial activity supports cultural preservation.

