Thursday, November 14, 2024
Himachal Pradesh: IPS Officer Ilma Afroz Sent On Leave After She Stopped MLA’s Family Vehicle And Issued Challan

Afroz is an IPS officer who had joined the department in 2018. She has won accolades for her services in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) region.

Ilma Afroz, Superintendent of Police (SP) Baddi of Himachal Pradesh, was set to 15-day leave, after she issued challans on a vehicle owned by family member of MLA Ram Kumar Chaudhary.

She acted against Chaudhary’s family vehicle due to illegal mining activities in the Baddi area, issuing challans for various offences that reportedly resulted in a confrontation with the MLA. He subsequently filed a privilege motion against her in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

Further, Afroz did not attend the Independence Day function in August and Chaudhary also did not attended an SP’s office programme, intensifying the feud. On grounds of scandal, Chaudhary publicly demanded her transfer in the Assembly session.

Afroz is an IPS officer who had joined the department in 2018. She has won accolades for her services in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) region. She assumed charge at Baddi in January 2024 and was honored with numerous awards for her work to the district. Before joining the police, she did her graduation in Philosophy from St Stephens College, for which she was a scholarship at Oxford University. After further studies, she has been posted in Paris and New York City for voluntary work.

At present, Afroz has relinquished the ASP and has gone back to her native place in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Bypolls: Independent Candidate Who Slapped SDM Arrested, Violence Erupts In Tonk

 

Himachal Pradesh Ilma Afroz ips MLA Ram Kumar Chaudhary
