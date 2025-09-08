Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Conduct Aerial Survey Of Disaster Affected Areas On September 9

In Himachal Pradesh, massive destruction has been reported from June 20 to September 7 due to relentless monsoon rains. This has led to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts. According to the officials, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of ₹4,079 crore, as reported in the PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, September 9. Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has confirmed this. Talking to ANI, Mr. Thakur said, “Tomorrow, PM Modi will also conduct an aerial survey of the disaster-affected areas in Himachal, and after that, he will come to Kangra and meet the affected families and will also meet the government.”

These are the other states which are facing the flood disasters

Apart from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab is also reeling under the aftereffects of floods. On September 9, 2025, Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Punjab’s Gurdaspur as shared by the BJP’s Punjab President Sunil Jakhar on X. On September 7, 2025, officials said that the death toll in Punjab has increased to 48. As per the officials, crops on 1.76 lakh hectares have been damaged according to PTI. The districts which have been the worst hit due to the floods are Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Mansa, Ferozepur, and Fazilka. In the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rainfall has been recorded that has led to the ongoing floods in Punjab.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and is closely monitoring it. He is visiting Punjab on September 9 to personally assess the local conditions and understand the ground realities to provide maximum assistance to the people… — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 7, 2025

