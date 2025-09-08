Punjab Floods: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Punjab’s Gurdaspur On September 9

Punjab is currently undergoing one of the worst flood disasters. Amidst this troubled situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Punjab’s Gurdaspur on September 9, 2025, Tuesday as shared by the BJP’s Punjab President Sunil Jakhar on X. According to the officials, on Sunday, September 7, 2025, the death toll in Punjab has increased to 48. The officials have said that crops on 1.76 lakh hectares have been damaged as reported in the PTI. Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Mansa, Ferozepur, and Fazilka are the districts which have been the worst hit due to the floods. In the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rainfall has been recorded that has led to the ongoing floods in Punjab. Due to the heavy rainfall in these areas, the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers have swelled which led to flood in districts such as Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and is closely monitoring it. He is visiting Punjab on September 9 to personally assess the local conditions and understand the ground realities to provide maximum assistance to the people… — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 7, 2025

What did Punjab CM wrote in the letter to PM Narendra Modi

Amidst this troublesome situation, the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann had written a letter to PM Narendra Modi. The Punjab CM requested him to release all funds of Punjab stuck with the Government of India. According to the Punjab CM, the funds of Punjab stuck with the Government of India is to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore. After PM Narendra Modi’s return from China, where he had attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, he called Punjab CM to discuss the flood situation in Punjab. He also assured the Punjab CM of all possible help and support, India Today report stated citing the government resources.

Where have floods happened apart from Punjab?

Apart from Punjab, many other states in North India have also been hit by the devastating floods including Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Also read: Floods Wreak Havoc In Punjab: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Urges The Central Government To Release This Amount Of The State Funds