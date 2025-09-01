LIVE TV
Floods Wreak Havoc In Punjab: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Urges The Central Government To Release This Amount Of The State Funds

Floods Wreak Havoc In Punjab: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Urges The Central Government To Release This Amount Of The State Funds

Amidst the floods in Punjab, the Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written a letter to the Government of India to release the funds of Punjab stuck with the Government of India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credit- https://x.com/BhagwantMann)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credit- https://x.com/BhagwantMann)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 1, 2025 16:30:14 IST

Punjab is going through one of the worst flood disasters in the recent decades and that has left 1,000 people and lakhs of villages devastated. At this juncture, the Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written a letter to the Government of India to release the funds of Punjab stuck with the Government of India. The Punjab’s CM wrote, “Punjab is facing a tough time due to the worst flood conditions. You are requested to release all funds of Punjab stuck with the Government of India, which is to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore. The Punjab’s CM also mentioned that heavy monsoon rains, coupled with the release of waters from the dams, have caused extensive flooding in seven districts. These districts are Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Hoshiarpur. 

Punjab government announces the closures of schools till September 3

The closure of all schools whether government, aided, recognised, and private has been recognized by the Punjab government until September 3, 2025. This decision has been announced following an earlier holiday declaration from August 27 to 30. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has announced the extension in the holidays on Sunday (31st August, 2025), Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir has led to the ongoing floods in Punjab. This has led to the swelling of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and has flooded the villages in districts such as Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

Floods Wreak Havoc In Punjab: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Urges The Central Government To Release This Amount Of The State Funds

