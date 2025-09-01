Floods Wreak Havoc In Punjab: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Urges The Central Government To Release This Amount Of The State Funds

Punjab is going through one of the worst flood disasters in the recent decades and that has left 1,000 people and lakhs of villages devastated. At this juncture, the Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written a letter to the Government of India to release the funds of Punjab stuck with the Government of India. The Punjab’s CM wrote, “Punjab is facing a tough time due to the worst flood conditions. You are requested to release all funds of Punjab stuck with the Government of India, which is to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore. The Punjab’s CM also mentioned that heavy monsoon rains, coupled with the release of waters from the dams, have caused extensive flooding in seven districts. These districts are Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Hoshiarpur.

Punjab government announces the closures of schools till September 3

The closure of all schools whether government, aided, recognised, and private has been recognized by the Punjab government until September 3, 2025. This decision has been announced following an earlier holiday declaration from August 27 to 30. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has announced the extension in the holidays on Sunday (31st August, 2025), Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir has led to the ongoing floods in Punjab. This has led to the swelling of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and has flooded the villages in districts such as Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

Due to continuous heavy rainfall across Punjab since last night, all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will also remain closed till 3rd September 2025 with immediate effect. The responsibility for the well-being of students residing in hostels lies with the… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 1, 2025

