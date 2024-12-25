Himachal Snowfall Causes Traffic Disruptions, 4 Killed In Road Accident

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a beautiful yet disruptive wave of snow as the state enjoys its first significant snowfall after a three-month dry spell. This timely winter blessing has turned popular tourist destinations like Shimla, Kullu, and Manali into snow-covered winter wonderlands, attracting a large influx of tourists. The snowfall is a perfect way to celebrate Christmas and New Year with the picturesque views of snow-capped mountains, but it has also led to challenges for both locals and visitors.

Shimla, Manali, and other hill stations in Himachal Pradesh have become top destinations for tourists seeking to enjoy a white Christmas. The recent snowfall has made these areas even more enchanting, with temperatures dipping below freezing, creating ideal conditions for holiday celebrations. The streets of Shimla and Manali have been congested with tourists, leading to long traffic jams and occasional delays in reaching key attractions.

While the snow is a dream come true for many tourists, it has also increased the risk of road accidents. Over the past few days, four lives were lost due to vehicles skidding on icy roads. Himachal Pradesh, known for its winding roads, is no stranger to weather-related accidents, especially during heavy snowfall. According to reports from Hindustan Times, the state has seen numerous accidents where vehicles slipped due to the sudden change in road conditions.

The state’s authorities are working diligently to clear snow from major roads, but several highways remain closed due to the build-up of snow, disrupting travel for both locals and tourists. A total of 174 roads were blocked in various regions of Himachal Pradesh, including the popular tourist spots. Snow clearance operations are underway, but some routes may remain closed for extended periods.

While the snow has caused disruptions, it has also provided a much-needed respite to Himachal’s agricultural sector. Horticulture, especially apple farming, is a key part of the state’s economy, and this snowfall is a great boon for apple growers. The natural fertilization brought on by snow helps boost crop growth, and the cold temperatures are crucial for apple cultivation. Areas like Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur received up to a foot of snow, which is essential for the upcoming apple season.

Onkar Chand Sharma, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Revenue and Disaster Management, mentioned that the snowfall was especially important for apple farmers, as it would help maintain the low temperatures necessary for healthy crops. “After a prolonged period of dry weather, this snow is a big relief for farmers, especially in the apple-growing regions,” said Sharma.

Despite the challenges caused by the snowfall, the situation in Himachal Pradesh is slowly stabilizing. Authorities are working to clear the blocked roads and restore electricity supply to affected areas. The state is also hoping for more snowfall as another western disturbance is expected to bring more rain and snow by the end of the year, which would further benefit both tourism and agriculture.

For now, Himachal Pradesh remains a winter paradise for tourists, offering beautiful snow-covered landscapes and a perfect setting for Christmas and New Year celebrations. However, travelers should remain cautious on the icy roads and stay updated on weather conditions.

