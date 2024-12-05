‘Hindification’ Of Indian Laws: Opposition Slams BJP After The Parliament Adopted New Name For Aircraft Act

The 90-year-old legislation passed through the voice vote in the Rajya Sabha and was previously okayed by the Lok Sabha on 9 August.

The Parliament on Thursday adopted the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, which looks to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934. The 90-year-old legislation passed through the voice vote in the Rajya Sabha and was previously okayed by the Lok Sabha on 9 August. The Bill proposes to simplify rules governing air activities, thereby increasing ease of business and doing away with redundant sections.

Replaces the Aircraft Act of 1934

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak will be a modern update of the aviation laws for India by replacing the Aircraft Act, which was amended 21 times in total. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu says many provisions of the existing act no longer suit the needs of the fast-changing aviation industry.

“This bill is a necessary reform to keep pace with the technological and operational advancements in the sector,” Naidu said during the debate.

Name Turns Into Controversy

The members of the opposition created objections to the Hindi nomenclature of the bill with accusations that the government forces Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose argued, “Why Hindi names in so many laws? This reflects the trend of Hindi imposition and goes against the linguistic pluralism of the nation.

Naidu defended the name change, saying it was supposed to reflect India’s heritage and cultural ethos. “This is not a violation of constitutional principles. It is a celebration of India’s linguistic identity,” he said, adding that people would gradually get accustomed to the new nomenclature.

BJP leaders accused the opposition of showing a “colonial mindset” by opposing the use of Hindi in legislative affairs.

Concern Over The Rise In Flight Prices

Opposition MPs also raised concerns over increasing domestic airfare prices, which they said have made air travel unaffordable for many. “The government must address the skyrocketing ticket prices to ensure that air travel remains accessible to all citizens,” said Congress MP Ravi Bhardwaj.

In response to these concerns, Naidu pointed to efforts by the government under Udaan, making regional air travel affordable and accessible. He also asserted that the government is engaged with airlines and stakeholders regularly to stabilize ticket prices.

