"His vision continues to guide us": Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 12:47:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to Sree Narayana Guru on his jayanthi, calling him a great spiritual leader who fought discrimination and dedicated his life to building an equal society.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Humble tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on his jayanthi. A great spiritual leader and fearless social reformer, he challenged discrimination and worked for a just, equal, and inclusive society.”

“His vision continues to guide us and strengthen our resolve for social justice,” the post read.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, the Kerala saint and social reformer. She said his teachings on equality, justice and compassion continue to inspire society today.

Sri Narayana Jayanthi is a state festival of Kerala. It is celebrated on Chathayam day during the Onam season in the Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar.

Sree Narayana Guru (20 August 1856 – 20 September 1928) was a saint, philosopher, spiritual leader, and a social reformer from Kerala, India.

The Guru actively promoted education, cleanliness, devotion to God, organisation, and agriculture. He encouraged industries as a means for economic independence. He believed that with skills, hard work, knowledge, education, and a clean-living environment, subjugated people could transform themselves into self-confident, self-respecting, fearless, and morally and financially strong communities. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: congresskeralaPriyanka Gandhi Vadrarahul gandhisree-narayana-guru

QUICK LINKS