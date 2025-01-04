Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
How Clean Was Mumbai’s Air In 2024? Here’s The Key Data And Insights

Mumbai recorded fewer days of ‘poor’ air quality in 2024, but pollution levels still exceed WHO safety guidelines. Experts urge ambitious targets for healthier air.

How Clean Was Mumbai's Air In 2024? Here's The Key Data And Insights

Mumbai’s iconic skyline shrouded in haze has long been a sobering reminder of its air pollution struggles. However, 2024 brought a glimmer of hope. New data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and climate research startup Envirocatalysts reveal a marked improvement in air quality, nearly reaching pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

The city recorded only one day of ‘poor’ air quality in 2024—on November 2, following Diwali celebrations. Most days fell in the ‘moderate’ AQI category (148 days), with 130 days rated ‘satisfactory’ and an encouraging 87 days classified as ‘good.’ Annual concentrations of PM2.5 also fell below the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for the first time in three years.

Experts attribute the progress to a mix of policy interventions and favorable weather. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Air Pollution Mitigation Plan, implemented in 2023, appears to have played a role, alongside stricter vehicle emission standards under Bharat Stage 6. Additionally, Mumbai’s coastal winds provided natural dispersion for pollutants.

“While delayed La Niña conditions helped, global climate shifts can reverse these gains,” cautioned a professor from the National Institute of Advanced Studies.

Despite these strides, health risks remain. “Pollutant levels, though below NAAQS, are seven times higher than WHO recommendations,” warned Sunil Dahiya of Envirocatalysts. Activists also point out disparities in air quality across Mumbai, with some areas experiencing prolonged ‘poor’ AQI days.

As Mumbai strives for cleaner air, experts stress the need for more ambitious targets. “Mumbai’s unique geography is both a challenge and an opportunity,” said Dahiya. “We must act decisively to protect public health.”

The battle for cleaner air is far from over, but 2024’s progress offers a reason to hope—and a reminder to act.

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP’s Early Picks Signal Strategic Moves

Filed under

air quality index Mumbai

