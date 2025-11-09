LIVE TV
Home > India > How Will India React If Pakistan Tests Nuclear Weapons? Rajnath Singh Gives Strong Reply

Trump made the controversial claim during an interview, citing Pakistan as an example while defending Washington’s plans to resume nuclear testing.

Rajnath Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 9, 2025 14:24:53 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India is “fully prepared for any eventuality,” days after US President Donald Trump claimed that Pakistan has been “secretly” testing nuclear weapons.

Speaking to the media, Singh said India was not disturbed by such reports. “Whatever happens, we are prepared for any eventuality,” he said, according to a report by The Hindustan Times. When asked about the alleged nuclear developments in Pakistan, Singh said, “Let’s first see if they do it. Those who want to test, let them; how can we stop them?”

President Trump made the controversial claim during an interview on CBS, citing Pakistan as an example while defending Washington’s plans to resume nuclear testing. His remarks have drawn sharp reactions from both India and Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticised Pakistan’s nuclear record, calling it “clandestine and illegal.” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan’s history, which includes decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, and the AQ Khan network’s proliferation.”

Pakistan, however, has strongly rejected Trump’s statement. A senior official in Islamabad said that the country continues to observe a “unilateral moratorium” on nuclear testing. Pakistan also reiterated that it “was not the first to carry out nuclear tests and will not be the first to resume them,” reaffirming its commitment to restraint even though it is not a signatory to the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently warned Pakistan against any “misadventure” in the Sir Creek area, saying that any provocation would invite a “decisive response” capable of changing both “history and geography.”

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 2:24 PM IST
