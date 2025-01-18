Hyderabad Metro Update: 13 Km To Be Covered In Just 13 Minutes

The Hyderabad Metro facilitated a Green Corridor to transport a donor heart on Jan 17, ensuring it reached its destination in time for a life-saving transplant.

The Hyderabad Metro facilitated a Green Corridor to transport a donor heart on Jan 17, ensuring it reached its destination in time for a life-saving transplant. The heart was transported over a 13 km distance, completed in an impressive 13 minutes, from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdikapul.

The Green Corridor was crucial because donor hearts must be delivered quickly for transplantation, as they can only remain viable outside the body for a limited period—typically 4 to 6 hours. This time frame, known as “ischemic time,” requires swift transportation to minimize any damage to the organ and ensure it remains functional for the recipient.

The successful operation was made possible by the meticulous planning and collaboration between the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities, medical professionals, and hospital staff, all coordinated under the supervision of the attending doctors. The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) expressed its commitment to supporting emergency services, highlighting the role of its advanced infrastructure in such critical operations.

This event follows a similar initiative in March of the previous year, where the city police set up a Green Corridor for the transportation of a live heart from Global Hospital in LB Nagar to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills. The operation involved a well-coordinated route that included several key roads and flyovers, supported by the Rachakonda traffic police in close collaboration with the Hyderabad traffic police.

Both efforts demonstrate the city’s commitment to leveraging its infrastructure for emergency medical services, ensuring that critical organs reach their destinations quickly and safely for transplantation.

