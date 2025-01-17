Who Is Ex-PM Imran Khan’s Wife Who Has Been Sentenced To Jail In Pakistan For Corruption?

An accountability court in Rawalpindi announced the verdict on January 17, 2025. Khan was also fined PKR 1 million (approximately $3,500), while Bushra Bibi was fined PKR 500,000. The sentencing marks a pivotal development in the ongoing legal challenges faced by the couple.

In a significant ruling, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, received a seven-year sentence. The conviction is linked to allegations of corruption and misuse of authority in the Al-Qadir University Trust case.

An accountability court in Rawalpindi announced the verdict on January 17, 2025. Khan was also fined PKR 1 million (approximately $3,500), while Bushra Bibi was fined PKR 500,000. The sentencing marks a pivotal development in the ongoing legal challenges faced by the couple.

Details of the Al-Qadir Trust Case

The case, often referred to as the “£190 million scandal,” involves accusations that Imran Khan, during his tenure as Prime Minister, facilitated the mismanagement of Rs. 50 billion (around £190 million) sent by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to Pakistan. The funds, meant for the state treasury, were allegedly redirected for personal and organizational gains through the Al-Qadir Trust.

Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were indicted in February 2024 following months of investigations by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court found them guilty of corruption and unauthorized adjustments in the case, leading to their sentencing.

A History of Controversies

This latest conviction adds to a string of legal troubles for Khan. Previously, he faced charges related to:

Toshakhana Case : Both Khan and Bushra Bibi were accused of illegally profiting from state gifts during Khan’s premiership.

: Both Khan and Bushra Bibi were accused of illegally profiting from state gifts during Khan’s premiership. Iddat Case: In February 2024, Bushra Bibi was sentenced for violating Islamic laws concerning remarriage during the iddat period. However, this conviction was overturned later that year.

Bushra Bibi: A Political Journey

Bushra Bibi, a prominent figure in Pakistani politics and spiritual healing, entered the political spotlight in 2024, leading a PTI protest in November. Born into the influential Wattoo clan in Punjab, her marriage to Imran Khan in 2018 drew widespread attention.

While her political activities gained momentum in recent years, her involvement in corruption allegations—alongside her husband—has tainted her public image.

Imran Khan’s Perspective

Despite his convictions, Imran Khan has consistently maintained that the legal cases against him are part of a political vendetta. He has described his imprisonment as a “witch-hunt” aimed at suppressing dissent and undermining his political influence.

Bushra Bibi’s Health Concerns in Prison

In 2024, allegations surfaced that Bushra Bibi was subjected to medical negligence in prison. Her spokesperson claimed she was poisoned with a few drops of “toilet cleaner” in her meal, resulting in severe stomach inflammation. Though she was later granted bail in October 2024, her brief imprisonment raised concerns about her treatment in custody.

What Lies Ahead?

With both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi serving prison sentences, the future of their political careers remains uncertain. The couple’s supporters view the legal actions as politically motivated, while critics see them as long-overdue accountability for alleged misdeeds.

As Pakistan navigates this turbulent political phase, the implications of these convictions on the nation’s political landscape are yet to fully unfold.