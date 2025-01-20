Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘I have not done anything, not raped nor murdered’: RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Convict Sanjay Roy To The Judge

The nation today is keenly looking forward to the sentencing of convict Sanjay Roy, in the RG Kar rape and murder case. In the latest development, the convict says to the judge , “I have not done anything, neither rape nor murder. I am being falsely implicated. You have seen everything. I am innocent. I already told you that I was tortured. They made me sign whatever they wanted…”

CM Mamata Banerjee, CBI Lawyer Demands Capital Punishment

Also the CBI lawyer has demanded capital punishment.

Kolkata RG Kar Case Sanjay Roy

