‘I have not done anything, not raped nor murdered’: RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Convict Sanjay Roy To The Judge

The Chief Minister of West Bengal stated that they demand capital punishment. Speaking to the media, she said, "I had done a rally demanding capital punishment before verdict, we can't say anything but we want capital punishment."

The nation today is keenly looking forward to the sentencing of convict Sanjay Roy, in the RG Kar rape and murder case. In the latest development, the convict says to the judge , “I have not done anything, neither rape nor murder. I am being falsely implicated. You have seen everything. I am innocent. I already told you that I was tortured. They made me sign whatever they wanted…”

CM Mamata Banerjee, CBI Lawyer Demands Capital Punishment

In the latest development, the Chief Minister of West Bengal stated that they demand capital punishment. Speaking to the media, she said, “I had done a rally demanding capital punishment before verdict, we can’t say anything but we want capital punishment.”

VIDEO | RG Kar rape and murder: As a Kolkata court is set to pronounce quantum of punishment, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, “I had done a rally demanding capital punishment before verdict, we can’t say anything but we want capital punishment.”#rgkarverdict pic.twitter.com/ukXtAqx9ef — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2025

Also the CBI lawyer has demanded capital punishment.