Ignoring The Ban: Delhi Records AQI Of 359 On Diwali, Highest Levels In Recent Years

According to real-time data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) soared to a concerning 359 at 6:30 a.m., categorizing it as "very poor."

The air quality in Delhi took a significant turn for the worse this morning as residents largely ignored the ban on firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations on Thursday. The extensive bursting of firecrackers not only contributed to severe noise pollution but also enveloped the national capital in dense smoke, continuing into the late hours of the night.

According to real-time data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) soared to a concerning 359 at 6:30 a.m., categorizing it as “very poor.” This marked an increase from an AQI of 328 recorded on the morning of Diwali itself.

The AQI classification indicates that levels from 0 to 50 are considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, 401 to 450 severe, and any reading above 450 categorized as severe-plus. Most of the 40 monitoring stations throughout the city recorded “very poor” air quality, with Anand Vihar and RK Puram reporting the most alarming AQI levels of 395.

Additional areas such as Burari Crossing (394), Sonia Vihar (392), Punjabi Bagh (391), North Campus (390), Bawana (388), Jahangirpuri (387), Rohini (385), Ashok Vihar (384), and Nehru Nagar (381) also faced similarly high AQI readings.

Forecasts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, suggest that Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the “very poor” category (AQI 300 to 400) on Friday, further compounding health concerns for residents.

In an effort to curb pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had announced the formation of 377 teams dedicated to enforcing the firecracker ban across the capital. A senior Delhi Police officer stated that all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) were tasked with creating specialized teams to ensure compliance with the ban in their districts.

This year’s Diwali contrasts starkly with last year’s celebrations, which took place on November 12. On that day, Delhi recorded its best air quality on Diwali in eight years, with an average AQI of 218.

The persistent pollution in Delhi has been attributed not only to local activities but also to stubble burning and farm fires in neighboring Haryana and Punjab, particularly during the post-harvest season of October and November.

In response to the rising pollution levels, authorities implemented stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) last week, reflecting ongoing efforts to tackle hazardous air quality in the capital.

ALSO READ: BR Naidu’s First Move As TTD Chairman: Hindu-Only Workforce At Tirumala