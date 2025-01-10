Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Impregnate Childless Women and Earn Lakhs: Police Exposes Bihar’s Bizarre Scam

The fraud ads promised an attractive sum of ₹5 lakh if the woman conceived, and ₹50,000 even if the attempt failed.

Impregnate Childless Women and Earn Lakhs: Police Exposes Bihar’s Bizarre Scam

In Bihar’s Nawada district, fraudulent job advertisements claiming to offer lakhs of rupees for impregnating childless women have come to light.

These advertisements, widely circulated across the region, promised an attractive sum of  ₹5 lakh if the woman conceived, and ₹50,000 even if the attempt failed.

Mang men, lured by the promise of easy money, fell prey to the scam.

How the Scam Worked

The fraudulent ads provided a contact number, which many curious individuals dialed. Once contacted, the scammers explained the so-called “job,” emphasizing the monetary rewards for impregnating childless women.

To secure the “position,” victims were asked to pay a registration fee ranging from ₹500 to ₹20,000.

Believing this to be a legitimate opportunity, many agreed and transferred the requested amounts online. However, the scammers would immediately block their victims after receiving the payment.

Police Crack Down on Cybercriminals

The Nawada police, after receiving multiple complaints of fraud, launched an investigation into the case. The trail led them to Kahuwara village in the Nardiganj area, where they conducted a raid and arrested three individuals involved in the scam.

The arrested suspects, identified as Rahul Kumar (19), Bhola Kumar (20), and Prince Raj alias Pankaj Kumar (20), are all residents of Kahuwara village.

The investigation revealed that the scammers were operating under fake job titles such as “All India Pregnant Job (Baby Birth Service)” and “Playboy Services.” Their modus operandi included targeting individuals across various states, often using social media and advertisements to reach their victims.

During the raid, the police recovered six Android smartphones from the accused. Upon inspection, the phones were found to contain crucial evidence, including WhatsApp conversations, audio recordings, and details of financial transactions.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) stated that the investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the scam and identify how many people were duped.

Filed under

Bihar Scam India news latest news

