India’s Deadly Missile System Deal With This Country That Donald Trump Is Unfriendly With, Proven In Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan

Akash Missile System: India is continuing its defiance of US President Donald Trump. After hitting back at the US President over his claims of funding the Ukraine war, India is developing its relations with the BRICS countries. Trump has repeatedly attacked the group, claiming that they are working to dismantle the US dollar. In a new development, India has pitched its Akash missile system to Brazil, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held extensive talks with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin on Wednesday. Brazil’s Defence Minister, Jos Mcio Monteiro Filho, also attended the meeting, according to a statement from the Indian Defence Ministry.

“The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advance defence cooperation, focusing on military-to-military exchanges, including joint exercises and training visits,” the ministry said.

What is the Akash Missile System?

India has already supplied these missiles to Armenia. The first battery was exported in 2024.

Reports stated that India specifically pitched the export of the Akash missile system to Brazil. It is a medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) designed to protect vulnerable areas, critical assets, and strategic points from aerial threats such as fighter aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and helicopters.

Also Read: India Strikes Back At Donald Trump, Issues Strong Rebuttal On US President’s Russian Oil Claims, ‘Guided By National Interest And…’

The missile system is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP). It is produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

India Supplying Akash Missile System To Brazil In Defiance of Donald Trump

India is strengthening its relationship with Brazil at a time when US President Donald Trump is openly targeting the South American country. Brazilian President has openly shown his bromance with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US has taken several severe steps against Brazil, including high tariffs and sanctions on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Brazilian Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin and Defence Minister of Brazil, José Múcio Monteiro Filho Defence Minister Singh says, “I must say that you are travelling to India during the festive season, and we are celebrating… pic.twitter.com/WBs45W6kkQ — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

Akash Used During Operation Sindoor

Brazil is among the latest countries that have shown interest in India’s weapons. India has also pushed its indigenous defence manufacturing program, Atmanirbhar Bharat. The indigenous defence manufacturing has shown revival after the successful use of weapon systems like Akash.

Also Read: 500% Tariffs On China? US Issues Big Warning To Beijing Over Russian Oil, Calls It…