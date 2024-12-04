India-China Relations Improving After LAC Disengagement, Says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that the completion of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh has set India-China relations on a path toward improvement.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that the completion of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh has set India-China relations on a path toward improvement. He made these remarks during his address to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Jaishankar highlighted that full disengagement had been accomplished in eastern Ladakh through a gradual process. This marked a significant step forward in reducing tensions between the two nations.

Jaishankar mentioned that the next priority would be de-escalation, specifically addressing the concentration of troops along the LAC. He explained that discussions would soon begin on the remaining issues, following an agreement reached in October concerning patrolling arrangements in Ladakh’s Depsang and Demchok areas.

Agreement Aims to Restore Patrolling and Grazing Rights

The October agreement, according to Jaishankar, focuses on restoring patrolling to previous points and allowing civilians to resume grazing in Depsang and Demchok, consistent with long-standing practices. Temporary measures have been put in place to address potential flashpoints in regions where military face-offs occurred in 2020.

Jaishankar emphasized that India’s approach had been firm and resolute, fully serving the nation’s interests. He added that both sides must respect the LAC and refrain from altering the status quo unilaterally, and that previous agreements should be respected.

The foreign minister also mentioned that he had discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the need to convene special representative and foreign secretary-level talks in the near future.

Tensions between India and China flared in June 2020 after a violent clash between soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers. Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have since taken place to resolve the standoff.

October Agreement and Three-Step Process

The October agreement initiated the first stage of a three-step process: disengagement, de-escalation, and de-induction of troops that have been stationed in contested areas for over four years. Jaishankar stated that both countries must respect the LAC and ensure that past agreements are upheld.

Jaishankar discussed how the issues in Demchok and Depsang were mainly centered around obstructions to India’s regular patrolling and access to traditional grazing grounds by nomadic populations. After negotiations, both sides reached an understanding that allowed the resumption of patrolling in these areas. Regular activities are now being conducted in line with the agreed terms.

