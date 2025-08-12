India, China Set To Resume Direct Flights After 5 Years: Sources

India and China are planning to resume direct flights as the two countries seek to reset political ties after years of tensions following the Galwan Valley clash, sources said.

Direct flights between India and China were cancelled after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was prolonged due to the Galwan Valley clashes that led to a new low in diplomatic relations between Asian heavyweights in June 2020.

Following the Galwan Valley clashes, India Took A Series Of Measures Against China

Following the clashes, India took a series of measures against China, including a ban on 59 Chinese mobile applications.

The Indian government has reportedly asked airlines in the country to prepare flights to China at short notice, Bloomberg reported. The announcement will likely be made as soon as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at the end of this month in China.

Sources also confirmed to the Hindustan Times that IndiGo has already been asked to begin preparations.

As per a Hindustan Times report, before the suspension of flight services, Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, used to operate direct flights between key cities of the two countries. Chinese airlines such as Air China, China Southern and China Eastern also used to run direct services.

PM Modi Is Expected To Visit China To Attend SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit China to attend the SCO Summit, scheduled to be held in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1. China has welcomed his unexpected visit.

The recent developments came in the shadow of 50 per cent tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump on India for importing oil from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to visit India by the end of the year.

